Southern tennis player among female athletes in NIL campaign





Women’s sports have been getting more and more attention lately. The LSU women’s basketball teams win over Iowa in the NCAA championship game on April 2 broke records as the most watched women’s championship game ever with 9.9 million viewers – more than double the previous year. But behind the increased exposure during March Madness is an ongoing issue about NIL gender equality, some experts say. A local athlete is part of a nationwide NIL endorsement campaign to bring attention to the issue by highlighting female athletes in a wide variety of sports and schools. Female college athletes get 23% of NIL sponsorships, while their male counterparts bring in 77%, according to a survey by the NIL matching platform Opendors. That disparity prompted the national company H&R Block to introduce the A fair shot campaign in 2022, which secures NIL deals with NCAA Division I female college athletes. The A Fair Shot class of 50 of 2023 includes sophomore tennis players from Southern University Paris Washington, the only Louisiana student-athlete on the nationwide list. It’s definitely been my biggest NIL deal, says Washington, who declined to disclose the amount she receives from the national tax preparer. I did two smaller ones. But I had been trying to get into it for a minute and I got a little discouraged. A major emphasis of this year’s program has been on recruiting athletes from sports that receive fewer NIL endorsements, such as tennis, swimming, ice hockey, rowing and lacrosse. Born in Bossier City, Washington began playing tennis at age 5. She grew up playing doubles with her sister and was a state doubles champion in her sophomore year of high school. She decided to put her high school tennis career on hold when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, she says. Later interested in resuming tennis in college, she approached Southern head coach Jeffrey Conyers about a spot on the team. Washington, who is pursuing rehabilitation studies, is now one of Jags’ top players and hopes to become a tennis pro. A Fair Shot kicked off a $1 million campaign last year that included messages of support for inaugural spokeswoman Caitlin Clark, Iowas All America basketball phenom and Zia Cooke, who was on the University of South Carolina women’s basketball national championship team at 2022. Read the full story about Washington and the pursuit equity in NIL deals of 225 magazine. Take our poll

