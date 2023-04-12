DepEd Holds CLRAA 2023 Meeting at Multiple Locations

The aim is to reduce the number of delegations, shorten the duration of the event and reduce the costs incurred, without compromising the level of play.

The new level only includes team sports such as baseball, basketball, soccer, futsal, sepak takraw, soccer and volleyball, explains Eclar.

Under the new level, delegations will be clustered into four groups based on their geographical location.

Cluster 1 consists of the Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Cordillera; Cluster 2 contains CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol; Cluster 3 groups the western, central and eastern Visayas and the Zamboanga Peninsula; and Cluster 4 includes Northern Mindanao, Davao, SOCCSARGEN, CARAGA, and BARMM.

The top two regional delegations per cluster then move on to the actual Palarong Pambansa event.

The modified competition format is intended to avoid disruption to classes and to adhere to minimum public health and safety protocols as stated in DepEd Order No. 34, s. 2022 and other relevant policies and guidelines issued, Eclar continued.

Measurable sports such as athletics, swimming and archery adopt the qualifying distance, time and points set by the Palarong Pambansa.

Other sports that do not apply qualification standards in the selection of athletes and are not classed as team sports advance directly to the Palarong Pambansa culminating competitions.

Aside from student-athletes from DepEd’s 17 regional athletic associations, Philippine athletes enrolled in accredited schools abroad are also allowed to participate in individual sports under the banner of Philippine Schools Overseas. (CLJD-PIA 3)