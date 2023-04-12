“Don’t get distracted from the real problem” – Murray





As a member of the All England Club, Andy Murray had a heads-up on the recent decision, announced at the end of March, to lift the ban on Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s championships. It was a decision that Wimbledon felt compelled to make after none of the other Grand Slams or the Tours backed their ban imposed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. After the British Lawn Tennis Association threatened to see its grass-court tournaments removed from the official calendar, Wimbledon announced that Russians and Belarusians would be re-admitted in 2023, albeit on a conditional basis, including the requirement to sign a declaration of neutrality. In an exclusive conversation with Tennis Majors at the Monte-Carlo Masters shortly after his first-round exit on Monday, Murray said he believes tennis must now do everything it can to help Ukrainian players, their families and Ukraine at large. to help. Britain’s Andy Murray reacts during his first round match in Monte-Carlo against Australian Alex de Minaur (AI/Reuters/Panoramic) “I knew beforehand that it kind of went,” he said of the decision. “I think it’s really important to keep talking about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, and not focus on a few tennis players and a few athletes who may or may not be able to play major sporting events.” Murray said Wimbledon had little choice due to the lack of support from the rest of the tennis world. “It’s a tough decision for Wimbledon,” he said. “Obviously the rest of the sport had gone in a very different direction to them, which made it very difficult. But I don’t think this should be so much about that decision. I think it kind of distracts from what’s actually happening. You don’t want that to happen. You want the real issue at the forefront of all these discussions.” Murray: “Ukrainian players and families are going through incredibly difficult times” Murray received the 2022 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award from the ATP in recognition of his support for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. He started in Indian Wells and donated all of his prize money to humanitarian causes, totaling more than 630,000. The two-time Wimbledon champion said he sympathizes with all affected players and like Petra Kvitova, who spoke out during her recent run to the title in Miami, wants more to be done. “Of course I have sympathy for the Ukrainian players,” he said. “I have seen some female players (particularly Elena Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk) speak out about how difficult they found it and perhaps felt that they could have received more support as a result. “You also have to understand their perspective, not just the players who were not allowed to play last year. There are Ukrainian players on the tour whose families and everything (are affected) and they are also going through incredibly difficult times. And that’s what’s important.” Wimbledon, meanwhile, is likely to announce further contributions to humanitarian causes in Ukraine. Last year they made significant donations to the crisis response through the Wimbledon Foundation, in addition to donations to the British Red Cross and Tennis Plays for Peace initiative. Last year, a total of 1,300 refugees resettled at Merton and Wandsworth Councils were also invited to Middle Sunday.

