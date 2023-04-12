Maxwell pushes himself as Winger, Future Captain for Rocky Hill Hockey

Haddam-Killingworth junior and right winger Charlie Maxwell last month helped the Rocky Hill Boys ice hockey team reach the semifinals of the Division III State Tournament on a Cinderella run, earning himself as the team’s captain in the 2023-2024 campaign. Photo courtesy of Charlie Maxwell

Almost since he could walk, Charlie Maxwell has been glued to the ice of a hockey rink, and his passion for producing at the highest level, coupled with his love for great and close-knit teammates, fuels the fire on that same ice. .

The Haddam-Killingworth junior and right winger for the Rocky Hill Boys ice hockey co-op squad has played hockey since he was a little boy and has also played lacrosse for the past decade. Last season was an outstanding one for Charlie, with three goals and four assists, to help the Terriers to a sensational state semifinal in the Division III State Tournament as the 15th seed after victories over New Milford and Tri-Town.

[Rocky Hill boys ice hockey co-op team Head Coach David] Dubos always gets us to talk about the why when it comes to why we do things, says Charlie. And I always strive to be the best in everything I do. I’m not satisfied if I’m not the best at anything. I lost a friend to lacrosse, and so when I’m there I’m fighting for something bigger than myself. The run in states was surprising to everyone else, but we knew from the start that we were a championship level team. We knew we would win going into states, and teams underestimated us.

While the casual hockey observer may initially see the wing slot as an offensive position, Charlie demonstrates his abilities as a utility player by fully functioning on both sides of the ice and being a disruptor to the opposing team.

I like how versatile I can be with the position and playing offense and defense, says Charlie. I’m a defensive forward so I play the high slot, forecheck and make hits. I like being able to get deep in the zone and interrupt plays.

As the years progressed, Charlie noticed a boost in his solo swagger and confidence in his skating skills. It’s an elusive power that has pushed him to be more aggressive and less shy with the puck in his possession.

I’ve definitely become more confident, says Charlie. In my freshman year I was a big boy, but I was still hesitant about things. Now I feel better when it comes to skating with the puck and passing to the others.

The ride has not come without some bumps for Charlie, who has suffered several injuries over the past two seasons, including one just before the postseason a year ago. No matter the ailment or circumstance, Charlie took it upon himself to make sure he was back on the ice fighting alongside his Terriers teammates.

Going into states last year I got a concussion and missed our first round game and had to watch our team lose, says Charlie. It was hard to see our seniors go, and I was on our front line as well. I didn’t want to be in that position again. Then this year I broke my hip playing fall lacrosse and missed the first few games of the hockey season. I made sure I did everything I could to come back, and thankfully I was able to make it to help my team.

Rocky Hill head coach David Dubos explains that no matter how many hurdles Charlie had to overcome, he did it with class, composure and high character, already earning him a captaincy title for next winter.

Charlie has been with the program since its inception as a freshman. He’s a great player, he has a cannon for a shot and this year he made a big contribution by starting the majority of our games as a right winger, says Dubos. Charlie is a role model as a student-athlete, always striving to perform to the best of his ability in class and on the ice. For the past two years he has been challenged with injury after injury, but unless he is sick in bed, he would be in the dressing room and behind the bench supporting his team. Charlie grabbed the team by the reins after our loss to Southington, raised team expectations, demanded more from his teammates and led us to the state semi-finals with his strong and powerful voice in the locker room and bench. It is no coincidence that he has been chosen as one of the team captains for next year. I can guarantee he has high goals for himself and his teammates next season.

As he is expected to be very happy about earning the captain’s title for next winter for his efforts, Charlie explains that while he would like to increase his points production a little more, what he wants most of all is to gain great admiration and respect from his colleagues.

Athletically, for hockey I want to score more next year, says Charlie. I also want to be a role model next season as a team captain and be someone everyone can look up to and talk to, because that’s what I had with our captains when I was an underclassman.