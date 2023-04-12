Marietta prom court announced | News, sports, jobs





This year’s Marietta High School prom, hosted by the junior class, will be “A Memorable Night,” April 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ten students were selected for this year’s prom court: Reagan Estes is 17 years old and the daughter of Todd and Lori Estes. She is on the girls varsity tennis team and is a member of the NHS, Key Club and Interact Club. She also works at Austyn’s as a hostess. Kate Evans is 17 years old and the daughter of Matt and Susie Evans. She is the captain of the varsity volleyball team and a member of the student council. Claudia Spagnolo Emparanza is 16 years old and an exchange student from Spain who lives with Paul and Amy Westbrock. She has participated in football, basketball, crew and dance. She is a member of Key Club, Interact Club and NHS. Kenzley Urban is the 17-year-old daughter of John and Letty Urban. She plays girls’ soccer and is on the Student Council, NHS and Key Club. Lilly Westbrock is 17 years old and the daughter of Paul and Amy Westbrock. She is a member of the girls’ varsity soccer and tennis teams, the treasurer of Key Club, and serves on both the student council and the Interact Club. Mason Carpenter is 17 years old and the son of Jim and Kelley Carpenter. He is in Key Club, Go Grow Gardening Club and Table Tennis Club. He likes to play games and watch Youtube. Bane Curry is the 17-year-old son of Phillip Curry and Raven Spears. He works in the mall as a sales associate. Kai Lopez is 16 years old and the son of Mary Angela Ocurran-Lopez. He is a member of the marching band, symphonic band, Cantabile Choir and Vocal Point. Zane Wittekind is the 18-year-old son of Krystal Miller. He is a captain of the varsity football team and competes in Powerlifting. Miles Young is the 17-year-old son of Matthew and Karen Young. He runs cross country and track and is a member of the NHS and Interact Club. He also plays the piano. Tickets cost $30 and go on sale Monday. The prom walk-through begins promptly at 7:15 p.m. on April 17. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

