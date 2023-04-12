Men’s tennis winning streak finally over





WILMINGTON, NC The North Carolina A&T men’s tennis massive winning streak ended Tuesday with a 4-0 loss to defending Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) champion UNC Wilmington at the UNCW Tennis Courts. The Aggies’ winning streak at 13 straight as they fell to 13-1 overall and 1-1 in the CAA. UNCW has won eight CAA tournament championships in 13 years and has gone up to 12-6 overall and 2-0 in league games. “I am incredibly proud of the fight some of my guys showed today,” A&T head coach said Dejon Bivens . “This is what I expect from our team. The good news is that we can get 1000 times better, and we will work for that. This is our first defeat of the season, so it’s an unusual feeling for us, but it’s a necessary step in our evolution.” The match started with A&Ts Esteban Lopez And Vasil Ivanov lost to Drew Broadstreet and Trey Mallory 6-1. vein white And Alex Martinez tried to keep the Aggies alive for the double, but lost 6-4 to Reece Falck and Alex de Gabriele. No. 3 doubles remained unfinished, with the A&T duo of Mathieu Dussaubat And Ian Pedersen with 5-4 for Gabe Hurtado and Davide Innocenti. “The doubles match was very intense and we had our chances,” said Blanco. “We lost, but if we had been in it a bit more, we would have taken it.” UNCW took a 2-0 lead as Dussaubat lost to Samuel de Felipe Garcia 6-2, 6-1. Then, ranked No. 1 in singles, Flack ended Lopez’s seven-match winning streak in singles with a 6–3, 6–2 win. Lopez’s final defeat came on March 19 in a three-set defeat to Norfolk State’s Federico Rebecchini. He is 10-4 on the season. Innocenti picked up victory for the Seahawks with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Pedersen in No. 4 singles. Pedersen lost in singles for only the second time this season, as he fell to 12-2. “We will not consider this loss as the end of the world,” Bivens said. “We will use it to motivate us even more. We lost to the reigning CAA championship team, but we will light the fire next time we play against this team or another team. I will not let us forget this loss . We like to win , and we will win again. I promise.” In the unfinished games, the Aggies appeared competitive against perennial CAA power. Ivano led Mallory 7-5, 1-0 on No. 3 singles. At number 5 singles, Martinez won the first set against De Gabriele 7-6, 7-5 in the tiebreak and trailed 1-0 in the second. Meanwhile, Blanco lost the first set of No. 2 singles 6–3 to Hurtado, but was leading 4–2 as the match ended. “I was really angry,” said Blanco about the cancellation of his match. “The guy was solid, but I knew if the game had gone on I would have taken him. But overall it was a good, intense game played at a very high level.” The Aggies will look to get back to their winning ways at 2 p.m. Friday, April 14 when they face fellow school Guilford College in Greensboro, in Dorothy Ragsdale McMichael ’37 Centennial Class Courts.

