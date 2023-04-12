Courtney Walsh Removed as Head Coach of West Indies Women’s Cricket Team | Cricket news







Cricket West Indies (CWI) said it will soon begin recruiting a successor to Walsh and his support staff, whose contract was also not renewed in the wake of the team’s dismal performance in the T20 Women’s World Cup .

During Walsh’s tenure, which began in October 2020, he oversaw the home and away series victories over Pakistan and secured a spot in the semi-finals of the 2022 ICC Women’s 50-over Cricket World Cup, where they lost to eventual winners Australia.

In addition to Walsh, a member of the ICC Hall of Fame, the CWI also decided not to renew the contracts of technical assistant coaches Robert Samuels and Corey Collymore after a review.

“Cricket West Indies (CWI) will soon begin the process of recruiting a new West Indies Women’s Team Head Coach following the decision not to renew the contract of Women’s Head Coach Courtney Walsh,” a CWI statement said.

This was Walsh’s first major coaching assignment at international level, although the 60-year-old had previously worked with Bangladesh as a bowling coach and as a talent scout and fast bowling coach in the IPL with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

During his playing days, the long right arm quickly collected 519 wickets in 132 Tests and a further 227 scalps in 205 ODIs.

“We are very grateful to Courtney and his technical team for their contribution over the past two and a half years and wish them all the very best for the future. CWI remains committed to our international women’s program and will now focus on recruiting a new head. Coach and technical support team. A temporary technical support team will be established during the recruitment period,” said Jimmy Adams, CWI Director of Cricket.

