After years of crisis, can China revive its lofty football goals? | Football news

A year before ardent football fan Xi Jinping became president of China, he had already made it clear that decades of underperformance in sports by the world’s most populous country must come to an end.

In 2011, Xi told a politician from South Korea, a much smaller neighbor with a much better football record, that he had three wishes: that China qualify for the World Cup for the first time since its debut in 2002, and then host the tournament. and ultimately win.

In 2016, a detailed plan was announced that set China’s goal of becoming a top Asian power in football by 2030 and a leading global power by 2050.

Football has not been a priority for Xi lately, who has had more pressing issues.

Long after the rest of the world emerged from the global pandemic, the president’s zero-COVID policy, aimed at eradicating the virus rather than living with it, has seen the imposition of some of the world’s most restrictive lockdowns . The economy has also suffered a sharp downturn in recent years and football has been hit by a series of corruption allegations.

It has left Chinese football firmly in the doldrums.

No one is mentioning football powerhouse ambitions or long-term goals anymore after tumultuous years when COVID was not the only problem, Bi Yuan, a Beijing-based sports consultant, told Al Jazeera.

With China finally reopening its economy and borders at the end of 2022 and the new season of the Chinese Super League (CSL) kicking off on Saturday, some are questioning whether the plans to make China a superpower in football can be dusted off.

Financial struggle

Chinese football was already struggling with financial problems before the corona virus hit.

Over the past decade, more than $1 billion was spent on foreign stars such as Didier Drogba, Carlos Tevez and Nicolas Anelka and well-known coaches such as Marcello Lippi, Luiz Felipe Scolari and Fabio Capello as CSL became a major destination outside the major European leagues. .

It culminated in the December-January transfer window of 2016-17, when CSL clubs spent around $400 million on new signings, more than any other league in the world. The profile had never been this high. But authorities in Beijing, concerned about the amounts being spent, introduced transfer taxes and salary caps.

Debt caused by spending was soon compounded by wider economic woes.

More than half of the top teams were owned by property developers who put money into their clubs, hoping to gain political benefits from closer relations with regional or national authorities.

Towards the end of the last decade, a slowdown in an overheated real estate market began to weigh on the profits of many of these companies. Then the arrival of COVID was devastating.

Since late 2019, matches have been played in largely empty stadiums in centralized locations, generating revenue from broadcasts and sponsorships.

In 2021, champion Jiangsu FC retired after the owners took their investment out of the club. Other clubs such as Chongqing and Hebei struggled to pay players. Guangzhou FC, owned by debt-ridden Evergrande, whose investment saw eight Chinese titles and two Asian champions between 2011 and 2019, was relegated in December.

In March, eight clubs from the top three, including Guangzhou City of the CSL, were disqualified from their competitions due to various financial problems as the Chinese Football Association (CFA) sought to clear the house.

Meanwhile, the CFA was also shaken by strife. In February, CFA President Chen Xuyuan was arrested on corruption charges. Other officials are also reportedly under investigation for serious violations of the law, including former national team coach Li Tie.

Local talent

Amid the crises plaguing the sport, Chinese clubs have been stranded in recent continental competitions and during a dismal Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, the national team won just once in 10 matches in the final round.

Many have also pointed to the long-standing failure to develop quality young Chinese players.

Before the pandemic, authorities recognized that a focus on the long-term development of domestic talent is important, rather than buying expensive overseas stars, Simon Chadwick, a professor of sport and geopolitical economics at SKEMA Business School, told Al Jazeera.

Chen Xuyuan summed it up in 2020.

The spending of Chinese Super League clubs is about 10 times that of South Korea’s K-League and three times that of Japan’s J-League, he said. But our national team lags far behind.

Tom Byer, an American coach now living in Japan, was hired by the CFA in 2013 to help Chinese football build stronger and deeper foundations.

The main strategy for Chinese football was to implement football in all schools, he told Al Jazeera.

He designed the technical curriculum for a program that aims to create 50,000 football schools, from first grade to universities, by 2025.

The main thing that struck me while working in China for several years was the investment that went into education. The facilities in the college football program schools are much better than those in Japanese schools, he said.

He says much of the good work has since been undone.

It has been discontinued in recent years, Byer said. Funding had contracted with restrictions on people gathering.

There is one silver liner. With less reliance on foreign players, there are now more opportunities for young domestic players as clubs have little choice in playing against them.

For example, Guangzhou FC put together a team full of young local players last season.

Back to the stadiums

Regardless of who wears the shirt, there is a hunger among fans to get back into the stadiums when the new season kicks off on Saturday.

In general, Chinese fans feel relieved, Bi said. After a time without hope, there is now something to look forward to.

The return of fans is also good news for struggling clubs.

It will help create conditions where Chinese football can begin to return to where it was before the pandemic, Chadwick said. People will be able to attend matches in large numbers and move around the country, which will have a tangible impact on things like pre-match entertainment and football shirt sales.

But the late announcement of the new season, just a week before it kicks off, has left clubs with little time to arrange tickets and they are scrambling to secure players.

The country and its officials must now redouble their efforts if China is to become a leading FIFA country by 2050, Chadwick said.