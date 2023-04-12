Women’s tennis hosts North Carolina Central for Senior Day, last regular season game





ELON, N.C The Elon University women’s tennis team (14-6) ends its regular season on Wednesday when it hosts North Carolina Central (10-8) for its Senior Day game at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The match starts at 2 p.m COVERAGE Elon will celebrate seniors Olivia Sagittarius , Julie Ball And Shauna Galvin at a ceremony at approximately 1:30 p.m

Wednesday's match starts at 2 p.m. with the doubles and closes shortly afterwards with the singles.

Live scoring for the match is available and can be found here.

Admission to the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center is free.

In-match updates will be provided by the program’s Twitter account, @ElonWTennis. SERIES HISTORY VS. CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA Elon is 10-0 all-time against North Carolina Central, with all 10 games at home.

The Phoenix defeated the Eagles 4-0 in their most recent meeting on March 11, 2022.

Elon has never lost more than one point in any of his 10 games against North Carolina Central. ABOUT THE PHOENIX Elon is coming off a strong season in 2022, going 17-9 and finishing second in the Colonial Athletic Association Championship.

Returnees include graduate Olivia Archer (All-CAA third team in singles); seniors Julie Ball, Shauna Galvin and Sibel Tanik (All-CAA first team in singles and second team in doubles) and junior Lizette Reding (All-CAA second team in singles and doubles).

The Phoenix also welcomes three newcomers in sophomore Miray Konar, a transfer from Western Carolina, and freshmen Madison Cordisco and Helen Sarikulaya. Konar, from Izmir, Turkey, went 7-5 in singles and 10-6 in doubles while playing mostly second for the Catamounts last season. A native of Pittsburgh, Cordisco was considered a five-star recruit by tennisrecruiting.net. Sarikulaya, from Rockville, Maryland, was also a five-star recruit, reaching seventh place in the USTA Girls’ 18 national rankings.

Elon is led by head coach Elizabeth Anderson, who is in her 19th season at the helm. LAST TIME OFF The Phoenix were defeated 6–1 by William & Mary on April 8 at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center in Greensboro.

William & Mary won two of three doubles matches to take the double point.

Julie Ball And Madison Cordisco took Elon’s lone doubles win with a 6-1 result on court 2. The duo are now 8-3 on the season and are one win behind Sibel Tanik And Lizette Reding for most on the team.

And took Elon’s lone doubles win with a 6-1 result on court 2. The duo are now 8-3 on the season and are one win behind And for most on the team. The Tribe took a 4-0 lead with victories over Nos. 1, 3 and 4 singles.

Olivia Sagittarius extended her singles winning streak to 12 with a 3–6, 7–5, 6–0 win on Court 6. The win was her fourth of the season in a final set.

extended her singles winning streak to 12 with a 3–6, 7–5, 6–0 win on Court 6. The win was her fourth of the season in a final set. William & Mary won the last two matches in final sets to make the final score 6-1.

Four of the six singles matches went to the final sets. The Tribe won three. Tanik lost her third set 6-1 on court 1, Reding 6-4 on court 2 and ball 7-6 (5) on court 4.

The loss was Elon’s first of the season at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center. The Phoenix had won its previous two games there.

This was the first time this season that Elon lost Nos. 1-5 basehits. THE SAGITTARIUS STANDS ALONE With a No. 6 singles win against Radford on March 31, Olivia Sagittarius became Elon’s all-time Division I leader in singles wins.

became Elon’s all-time Division I leader in singles wins. The win was the 69th of her career, breaking Frida Jansaker’s (2011-2014) previous record of 68.

Archer added another win on April 8 against William & Mary to reach a career-high 70 wins.

After recording 19 singles wins in 2022, the third in a single season in Elon’s Division I history, Archer will start 2023 15-2 and have won her last 12 matches.

Archer has only lost four sets in completed matches during her 12 match winning streak. DYNAMIC DUO Sibel Tanik And Lizette Reding are 9-6 and play No. 1 in doubles this season.

And are 9-6 and play No. 1 in doubles this season. The pair have won six of their last nine completed matches. Four of the wins on that stretch have come with 6-0 or 6-1 scores.

For the third time this season and second week in a row, Tanik and Reding were named CAA Doubles Team of the Week on March 14.

Tanik and Reding previously won CAA Doubles Team of the Week on March 7 and February 8. TANIK ON A TEAR Senior Sibel Tanik has a 26-12 record in the past two seasons at the No. 1 singles ranking. Tanik’s 12 singles wins this season are the team’s second most behind Olivia Sagittarius .

has a 26-12 record in the past two seasons at the No. 1 singles ranking. Tanik’s 12 singles wins this season are the team’s second most behind . Tanik has won five of her last eight completed matches. She is 3-1 on the season in full third sets.

Dating back to last season, the senior has won 22 of her last 30 completed singles matches, all ranked No. 1.

Of Tanik’s 26 singles wins over the past two seasons, 19 have come in straight sets.

All of Tanik’s 38 singles appearances over the past two seasons have ranked No. 1.

Tanik has been named CAA Player of the Week twice this season. The first was on February 1 and the most recent on February 14. WRECKING BALL Julie Ball has an 11-6 record in singles this season, with all 11 wins coming in straight sets.

has an 11-6 record in singles this season, with all 11 wins coming in straight sets. Ball has won 13 sets in singles this season 6-0 or 6-1, the most on the team.

In six of Elon’s 20 games this season, Ball was the first player to complete her singles game. She has finished more first than any other Elon player.

Since joining Elon last season, Ball has a 23-11 record in singles and has won 17 of her last 24 completed matches.

The senior’s 10 doubles wins are also third most on the team behind freshmen Madison Cordisco And Helen Sarikulya . Eight of the wins came with Cordisco, while the other two came with Olivia Sagittarius . SARIKULAYA WITH IN THE HEAD freshman Helen Sarikulya has 11 wins in doubles and 10 in singles this season.

has 11 wins in doubles and 10 in singles this season. Seven of Sarikulaya’s double wins this season have been achieved Mirai Konar . Three came with fellow freshmen Madison Cordisco and the most recent was with Olivia Sagittarius .

. Three came with fellow freshmen and the most recent was with . Sarikulaya is 4-0 at No. 3 singles this season, while her other six victories have come from Nos. 2 and 4. The freshman racked up wins for the Phoenix against Campbell and UNC Greensboro with a third place win.

Four of Sarikulaya’s eight singles wins have come in a deciding set. The freshmen are 4-1 in the last sets this season. KONAR AND CORDISCO CONTRIBUTE sophomore Mirai Konar starts this season 7-0 in singles for the Phoenix. Two of the wins came to number 5 and the other five to number 6.

starts this season 7-0 in singles for the Phoenix. Two of the wins came to number 5 and the other five to number 6. After winning her first two matches of the season in a final set, Konar has had 10 consecutive set wins in her completed matches without losing more than three matches in any of them.

Konar is also 7-4 and is playing No. 3 doubles with partners this season Olivia Sagittarius And Helen Sarikulya . Konar and Sarikulaya have won CAA Doubles Team of the Week twice this season, most recently on March 21.

And . Konar and Sarikulaya have won CAA Doubles Team of the Week twice this season, most recently on March 21. freshman Madison Cordisco is connected to fellow freshmen Helen Sarikulya for a team-best 11 double wins. Eight of the victories have been achieved Julie Ball while the other three came with Sarikulaya.

is connected to fellow freshmen for a team-best 11 double wins. Eight of the victories have been achieved while the other three came with Sarikulaya. Cordisco has also won four games this season playing No. 2 singles. Nine of her 11 singles appearances this season came in second place. ROLLING RED Lizette Reding has won seven of her last 10 completed singles and six of her last nine completed doubles matches.

has won seven of her last 10 completed singles and six of her last nine completed doubles matches. All six of Reding’s doubles wins on that stretch have been achieved Sibel Tanik . The duo is 9-6 at number 1 this season.

. The duo is 9-6 at number 1 this season. Nine of Reding’s 10 singles wins this season have come in straight sets.

In her last four singles wins, Reding dropped just seven games in eight sets in total.

The junior’s 10 wins are tied Helen Sarikulya for fourth most on the team. SENIORS’ DAY IN THE SPOTLIGHT SHAUNA GALVIN Senior Shauna Galvin is a perfect 3-0 in singles and doubles this season. She did not lose a match in her singles win against Methodist on March 4 and has won two doubles matches with Olivia Sagittarius .

is a perfect 3-0 in singles and doubles this season. She did not lose a match in her singles win against Methodist on March 4 and has won two doubles matches with . Galvin has a career-high 28-8 singles record. Her 78% winning percentage in singles is tied with Archer for the best in the program’s history.

Galvin won a career-best 11 singles matches in 2022, including a crucial final-set tiebreak win over sixth place in Elon’s CAA Tournament semifinal victory against top-seeded College of Charleston.

The Fort Worth, Texas native was named Elon’s Most Improved Player in 2022. She has also been named an ITA Scholar Athlete in both 2020 and 2021. EAST WEST HOME IS BEST The Phoenix is ​​10-2 in home games this season, including a 6-1 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

Elon is also 2-1 at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center and 2-0 at the Simkins Indoor Tennis Center this season.

This is Elon’s best start at home since the Phoenix won its first 11 home games in 2010.

Elon has won 32 of his 40 completed singles matches in his seven matches at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center this season.

The Phoenix is ​​14-2 in completed doubles matches at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center this season. ONLY DOMINANCE Elon is 70-33 in singles this season, which equates to a 68% winning percentage.

The Phoenix has a winning record in all six singles positions and also has double-digit wins in all six positions.

In four of the six singles positions this season, Elon has a winning percentage of at least 60%.

Five Elon players have recorded double-digit wins in singles this season Olivia Sagittarius (15), Sibel Tanik (12), Julie Ball (11), Lizette Reding (10) and Helen Sarikulya (10).

(15), (12), (11), (10) and (10). Elon has swept singles six times this season and won at least five singles matches ten times. EXPLORE NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL The Eagles are 10-8 and 2-5 in road games this season.

North Carolina Central enters Wednesday on a six-game winning streak. The streak started with a win against Howard on March 17.

In their most recent game on April 8, the Eagles won 7-0 against Norfolk State.

Alejandra Hidalgo Vega leads the Eagles with 14 singles wins this season. Eight of the victories have been in the number 1 position.

North Carolina Central has posted double-digit wins in five of its six singles spots this season. NEXT ONE The Phoenix will compete in the CAA Tournament in Williamsburg, Virginia, April 20-23. –ELON–

