Three Michigan first-class hockey players enter transfer portal, goalie withdraws name





The offseason is officially in full swing for Michigan’s hockey program. The Wolverines (26-12-3), who lost 5-2 to Quinnipiac in a national semifinal on Thursday, allowed three upperclassmen to enter the NCAA transfer portal Monday, while goaltender Noah West withdrew his name from the portal, a team spokesman confirmed. to MLive. STORY: It’s devastating: Michigan falls short again in the Frozen Four semifinals Senior defenseman Keaton Pehrson and senior forwards Eric Ciccolini and Nick Granowicz will each test the gate waters, but could choose to stay in Ann Arbor as did West. All three participants were in Michigan’s lineup against the Bobcats and are eligible for one more year due to the COVID-19 general waiver. Pehrson primarily played in the top pairing with 2021 No. 4 overall pick Luke Hughes, who signed his entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils on Saturday to waive his final two years of college eligibility. Pehrson has 11 assists in 39 games this season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is known more for his defensive play than his offensive production, with one goal and 27 assists in 127 career games. A 2019 seventh round pick from the New York Rangers, Ciccolini has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but played in a career-high 32 games in 2022/23, finishing with seven goals and four assists. With the Wolverines trailing 3–2 in the third period against Quinnipiac, he had the team’s best chance to tie the game by firing a shot at the crossbar. In 86 career games, the 6-foot, 180-pounder has 15 goals and 20 assists. A native of Macomb, Granowicz has played mostly on the team’s fourth line this season and had four goals and six assists. He played in 101 games over four seasons and tallied 36 points. Meanwhile, West entered the portal last month, but stayed with the program throughout the NCAA tournament. He decided to return for his senior season after starting goaltender Erik Portillo signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the Ontario Reign, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, on Monday. A junior, West played in just seven games (three starts) the past two seasons after transferring to Michigan after Robert Morris dropped out of his Division I program. He posted a 2.78 goals against average and a 0.920 save percentage while serving as Portillo’s backup. Last offseason, forward Nolan Moyle entered the portal, but decided to withdraw his name and was named captain of the Wolverines, who won the Big Ten Tournament and earned a No. 1 ranking in the NCAA Tournament.

