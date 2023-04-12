Baseball rallies for 11-6 victory over West Virginia on Dollar Dog Night

Next game: at Purdue 14-04-2023 | 6 p.m B1G+ April 14 (Fri) / 6 p.m bee Purdue History

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Kyle Hannons little league grand slam in the sixth led the Penn State baseball team to win 11-6 against West Virginia on Tuesday-evening at Medlar Field in Lubrano Park. The Nittany Lions rallied from 6-1 to take the lead in the sixth and capped off the victory with dominant pitching in the final three innings. Penn State improved to 18-11 overall, while West Virginia fell to 23-10. The Mountaineers are ranked 25th in the NCBWA Poll.

On Military Appreciation Night and Dollar Dog Night, the Nittany Lions welcomed 2,700 fans to the ballpark. Those fans ate a whopping 5,287 hot dogs.

Ben DeMell got the start on the mound for the Nittany Lions. He worked 2.2 innings, giving up four runs on six hits and striking out three. Ryan Partridge went 1.1 innings in relief, giving up one run on one hit and striking out one.

Tommy Molski earned the win and settled things with 2.1 turns of work. He gave up one run (unearned) on one hit. Anthony Steele previously struckout two in a shutout frame Connor Troonberry retired the only two batters he faced. Steve Miller struckout the side in the ninth.

Grant Siegel got the start for West Virginia and went three scoreless frames. Maxx Yehl gave up one run on three hits in an inning. Gavin Van Kempen pitched a scoreless inning before Keegan Allen gave up three runs without striking out a batter. Noah Short gave up two runs (one earned) before Cole Fehrman had to give up the go-ahead run. David Hagaman, Aidan Major and Carlson Reed combined for the final 2.2 innings and gave up four runs (one earned).

Penn State scored 11 hits. The Nittany Lions scored 10 runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Jay Harry hit his fifth homer of the year and scored two runs. Thomas Bramley hit three hits and two runs. Gun Norris drove in two runs with a double, while Bobby Marsh added an RBI double. Tyson Cooper contributed a two-run single.

West Virginia had nine hits. JJ Wetherholt had a double, a run and a sac-fly. Landon Wallace drove in two runs. Tevin Tucker recorded three hits and a run.

Penn State held the Mountaineers without a stolen base after West Virginia came ninth in the nation with a season-high 78.

The Mountaineers struck first with a run in the opening frame. Wetherholt led off the game with a ground-rule double to center left. Wallace followed with a line-drive single to the right to bring Wetherholt home.

WVU added two runs in the second. After Braden Barry and Sam White hit back-to-back singles, Logan Sauve reached on a fielder’s choice and Barry scored. Tucker singled to put runners on first and third base, before White was able to cross the plate on a wild pitch. West Virginia led 3-0.

West Virginia scored a run in the third. The Mountaineers loaded the bases when Wallace and Caleb McNeely were hit by pitches and Dayne Leonard singled. A fielder’s choice by Barry on the left side of the infield enabled Wallace to score and extend the WVU lead to 4-0.

The Mountaineers scored a run in the fourth. Sauve led off the inning with a single. He advanced to second base on a bunt and to third on a flyout. Wallace lifted a fly ball to center for a sacrifice fly when Sauve scored.

The Nittany Lions reacted in the bottom of the inning. Bramley led off the inning with a single to right. Two batters later, Spiegel lined out to left. Marsh ripped a right double to bring home Bramley and cut the deficit to 5-1.

In the sixth, Tucker lined out double into the right corner and rushed to third on an error. Wetherholt launched a fly ball deep to center for a sacrifice fly to Tucker. West Virginia extended the lead to 6-1.

Penn State rallied to take the lead. Bramley again led off the inning with a single and advanced to second base when Harry was hit by a pitch. Penn State loaded the bases when Spiegel walked. Norris ripped a right double to bring home Bramley and Harry. two batters later, Billy Gerlott was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases. Pinch hitter Ben Kailher worked a five-pitch walk to score Spiegel.

That secured Hannon’s little league grand slam. The junior grounded out to the right side down the line. He beat the throw to first base, but a wild pitch from the pitcher and another from the right fielder allowed all three runners to score before Hannon ran home as the ball bounced back into the infield. The Nittany Lions took an 8-6 lead in the seventh.

The Nittany Lions extended their lead in the seventh. Harry led off the inning by firing a 2-1 pitch over the wall for a solo homer. It was his fifth of the season. With two outs, Marsh reached on an error. Gerlott followed with a single to left to put runners on first and second base. A wild pitch lifted each runner one base. Cooper dropped a fly ball in the shallow left as Marsh and Gerlott crossed the plate to give Penn State an 11-6 lead.

Penn State travels to Purdue to resume the Big Ten action, which begins Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. All matches will be broadcast on B1G+.

