Lansdowne Rugby Club secure £7m deal for YMCA’s Dublin 4 cricket ground The Irish Times





Fears that the YMCA Cricket Club site at 4 Sandymount, Dublin is earmarked for development into luxury housing appear to have been allayed. While it was widely expected that the 6 acre property on Claremont Road would be sold to a developer involved in the supply of housing at the top end of the traditional owner-occupied or private rental markets, The Irish Times has learned that Lansdowne Rugby Club has acquired the land with the help of a wealthy private individual. The site will be used and maintained for rugby in the future. Buyer’s identity While the YMCA’s price for the site has not been disclosed, the club is reported to have paid around £7m or £3m less than commercial property adviser Savills stated when he put the property on the market in March 2021. A spokesman for Savills declined to comment on the sale of the property or the identity of the buyer. The outgoing owner, the YMCA, operated a gym and sports facility on site at Claremont Road for many years, along with several playing fields, a cricket pitch and all-weather hockey pitches. The YMCA Cricket Club had been playing at the Dublin 4 ground for over a century before the sale. Corporate tax increase / Have we reached the peak of house prices? The Irish Times understands that the organization will be vacating the premises and use the proceeds from the sale to fund local community projects and initiatives in other parts of Dublin. The YMCA’s decision to divest the Claremont Road facility had sparked speculation that the land would be used for residential development. That view was, understandably, driven by the property’s prime location just two minutes from the village of Sandymount and its zoning for residential and open space under the terms of the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022. This zoning plan offered the prospective purchaser the opportunity to proceed with the development of a plan of houses or apartments, or a combination of both, subject to the required building permit.

