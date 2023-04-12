Bruce Feldman calls Michigan’s most intriguing football team this offseason





This time two years ago, after a 2-4 COVID-shortened season, Michigan football seemed to be going nowhere. Pundits and fans alike viewed the Jim Harbaugh era as a failure, and it seemed the Wolverines would soon be looking to embark on a new era. Two wins ohio statetwo Big Ten championships and two College Football Playoff appearances later, the story has completely changed. Writing for The Athletic, Bruce Feldman, who also serves as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports called the corn and blue the most intriguing team this offseasongiven multiple facets and the returning talent. Spring football is always a good time to check in everywhere. There are interesting quarterback fights; many exciting ones are now unfolding. There are new coaches trying to teach cultures Nebraska And Wisconsin. There’s Deion Sanders Colorado. But to me, Michigan is the most intriguing program in the country right now. Jim Harbaugh’s roller coaster ride is unlike anything else in the sport. Feldman notes the 2020 180, all the talent Michigan has, the influx of key transfers this offseason, Harbaughs’ history (pointing to Stanford and the turnaround he made there), and the recent uptick in recruiting in Ann Arbor lately as the reason why Michigan should be the focus of the college football world. However, he notes that the state of Ohio is still the state of Ohio, and Penn state seems to be on the rise after a Rose Bowl victory and Drew Allar taking over at quarterback. But if the culture within the program continues to grow, there’s no reason why Michigan can’t make it to the mountaintop. Finding the right balance in how hard a team grinds can be a tricky business, and it’s critical when coaching college players. It’s a lot like team chemistry; it is a living, breathing thing that changes from year to year, or even from week to week. What I think can and will be invaluable to Harbaugh is the trust he can have in those team leaders. In 2019, as LSU had its magical season, a major reason was not just Joe Burrow’s performance on the field, but his leadership off it. Ed Orgeron trusted Burrow enough to lean on him because he had that locker room heartbeat, so he knew exactly when to push and when to pull. That was why that team got stronger and stronger throughout the season and was able to do things no one initially thought they could. Jim Harbaugh has a great opportunity to do that this year with this team. Story continues The cultural aspect will likely remain the same, but it remains a bit of a mystery given that Jim Harbaugh’s consigliere, Biff Poggi, left the program in the offseason to take over as Charlotte’s head coaching job. But if the intersection of talent, development, coaching and culture are all bottoming out this season, there’s no reason to believe that the Wolverines can’t be the only team standing by the end of 2023. Read the full article by Feldmans here. ($) More football! Michigan football offers 2025 tight end from Wisconsin Michigan football offers 2026 EDGE from West Coast Michigan football makes top 5 for an OL target Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

