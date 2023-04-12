Tennis closes regular season with two league matches





CLINTON, SC The Presbyterian College women’s tennis team will hit the road for the final time of the 2023 regular season on Thursday with a trip to Longwood for a noon start against the Lancers. The regular season concludes on Saturday with a home game against Radford at 1 p.m. from the Templeton Tennis Courts. The Presbyterian College women’s tennis team will hit the road for the final time of the 2023 regular season on Thursday with a trip to Longwood for a noon start against the Lancers. The regular season concludes on Saturday with a home game against Radford at 1 p.m. from the Templeton Tennis Courts. MATCH CENTRAL

CONTEST:Presbyterian (4-15, 1-3 Big South) at Longwood (7-14, 1-4 Big South)

TIME:Thursday, April 13, 12 noon

PLACE:Lancer Courts (Farmville, Virginia) CONTEST:Radford (2-15, 0-5 Big South) vs Presbyterian

TIME:Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m

PLACE:Templeton Tennis Courts (Clinton, SC)

LIVE STATISTICS: Statistical broadcast COACH ROBERTS AT LONGWOOD & RADFORD MATCHES “I’m really looking forward to our last two regular season games against Longwood and Radford. The team is delighted to finish strong. They’ve been training well so I’m looking forward to seeing how we react to our last game against Asheville.” EXPLORE LANGWOOD – Longwood enters Thursday’s tilt with a 7-14 record after a 4-3 win over Howard on Monday. The Lancers’ only win in league games was a 7–0 win on the road against Radford.

– In singles, Maria Saez and Karina Rizvanova lead the way for the Lancers with seven wins each. Wiktoria Czerny and Nina Hederich each have five wins for Longwood.

– Emma Nurgazieva and Rizvanova lead the doubles with seven wins for the Lancers.

– PC has a 7-3 lead over Longwood in the DI head-to-head series, with the Blue Hose taking wins in their last five matchups against the Lancers. EXPLORE RADFORD – Radford starts Saturday’s game with a 2-15 score after a 6-1 defeat to Gardner-Webb on Tuesday afternoon.

– Lexi Smolder leads Radford in singles this season with four wins as she has primarily played at number 3 in the Highlanders’ line-up.

– In doubles, Smolder and Camryn McClure were the best pairing for Radford this season with six wins.

– Radford has won 10 of 15 head-to-head games over PC, with the Blue Hose taking victory over Clinton last March by a score of 6-1. LAST TIME OFF – In their first home action in nearly a month, the Presbyterian College women’s tennis team got the wrong end of a 7-0 Big South game against UNC Asheville on Wednesday afternoon at the Templeton Tennis Courts. NEWCOMERS – Presbyterian returns four players from last season’s squad and adds three new faces to the roster for the 2022-23 season.

– Fourth year head coachJoel Robertswelcomes back juniorLucianna Piedra (Mexico City, Mexico), sophomoreMadison Dennett(Palm City, Fla.),Valentina de Sousa(Caracas, Venezuela), andClaudia Sanchez(Betera, Valencia, Spain).

– Roberts also welcomesVarvara Nikolaeva(Suffolk, Va.) Along withMcKenzie Davis(Florence, SC) andClaire Giddings(Milton, Ga.) as the three freshmen on the roster for the 22-23 season. SPRING LEI – Head coachJoel RobertsThe 2023 spring slate features 20 games, including 14 in the non-conference, starting with the weekend’s games at Lander and Clemson.

– 12 of the 14 non-conference games will be against teams that had more than 10 wins during the 2022 season, culminating in three with 19 wins last year. The three teams with a total of 19 wins were the College of Charleston, Charlotte and Long Island.

– In conference play, PC hosts Campbell, UNC Asheville and Radford, with trips to Gardner-Webb, Longwood and Charleston Southern on tap this spring.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobluehose.com/news/2023/4/12/womens-tennis-tennis-closes-out-regular-season-with-pair-of-matches.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related