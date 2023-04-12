Prosecutors take a stand in hockey doctor hearing in Farmington Hills





FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. The Hockey Doc of Farmington hills was in court on Tuesday, as former players testified for the first time. Zvi Levran, a urologist who worked with several youth hockey organizations, was charged with more than 30 counts of sexual assault. During a preliminary exam on Tuesday (April 11), three accusers took the stand, alleging that they went to Levran for medical reasons, resulting in sexual misconduct. The former players had contact with Levran through various hockey teams in the subway Detroit area. All three alleged victims said they met Levran through youth hockey programs, but were not sexually assaulted by him until they sought medical help from him as adults. The witnesses all expressed feelings of shock and betrayal and said they trusted Levran as a medical professional and hockey mentor. I did not confront him, a witness said. I trusted him. The three accusers who testified on Tuesday were all men between the ages of 20 and 30 from the Metro Detroit area. The men accused Levran of sexual misconduct; the allegations included unnecessary prostate exams, massaging their genitals, and watching or touching them while urinating. One of the men said he attended naked yoga sessions at Levran’s house in 2021. He said the sessions crossed a line when Levran attempted to engage in oral sex during a massage at the end of the session. The witnesses also explained why they came forward years later. I want to make sure people understand my story, and I know it’s the right thing to do, another witness said. Another witness said he never thought it happened to others until he saw a targeted ad from a Minnesota law firm on Instagram, looking for people being treated by Levran. I saw that there was a pattern here and decided that I would come forward, the witness said. An expert witness was called to testify on Tuesday afternoon. Dr. Ganesh Palapattu, the chairman of the department of urology at the University of Michigantold the court that Levran made unnecessary and improper rectal exams and acted unethically in several other ways. It is unethical and unacceptable, Palapattu said. Palapattu said he based his opinion on the Farmington Hills police reports prepared for the case. The preliminary investigation with more witness statements will continue on Wednesday in the 47th court. More: Farmington Hills hockey doctor’s license suspended after 31 counts of sexual abuse

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2023/04/11/accusers-take-stand-in-hockey-doctor-hearing-in-farmington-hills-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related