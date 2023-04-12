‘Important to keep talking about what is happening in Ukraine’





Andy Murray in a file photo from a match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. AP

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) was forced to lift the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, which was also imposed for Wimbledon last year. The decision came as a result of sanctions and fines from tennis governing bodies on the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). The UK was the only country to ban Russian or Belarusian tennis players due to the war in Ukraine and concerns that the Russian government might use these events as a propaganda tool. AELTC member Andy Murray called the reversal a “tough decision”. The former world number 1 said they had little choice without support from others within the sport. It’s a tough decision for Wimbledon, he told Tennis Majors after his first round defeat in Monte Carlo. It was clear that the rest of the sport had gone in a very different direction from them, which made it very difficult. But I don’t think this should be so much about that decision. I think it kind of distracts from what’s actually happening. You don’t want that to happen. You want the actual issue to be front and center in all of these discussions. I think it’s really important to keep talking about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, and not focus on a few tennis players and a few athletes who may or may not be able to play major sporting events. Murray, who received the 2022 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award in recognition of his support for the efforts in Ukraine, acknowledged that he was aware of the decision before it was officially announced. The Brit had donated 630,000 to humanitarian causes related to Ukraine. The two-time Wimbledon champion said more needs to be done to support affected players – a sentiment echoed by Petra Kvitova. “Of course I have sympathy for the Ukrainian players,” he said. I’ve seen some female players speak out about how difficult it was for them and maybe feel they could have gotten more support as a result. You also need to understand their perspective, not just the players who were not allowed to play last year. There are Ukrainian players on the tour whose families and everything (are affected) and they are also going through incredibly difficult times. And that’s what’s important. Read all Latest news, Trending news,Cricket news, Bollywood news,India news And News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And Instagram.

