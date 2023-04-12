Cricket Society & MCC Book of the Year Award 2023





An Island’s Eleven, the Story of Sri Lankan Cricket by Nicholas Brookes has won the Cricket Society and MCC Book of the Year Award for 2023. Books of former and current cricketers Wasim Akram, Moeen Ali And Geoffrey Boycott were among the nominees, with all six shortlisted books celebrated this week at the awards ceremony at Lord’s. Winning author Brookes said: “I am honored to be shortlisted with a group of authors I deeply respect and reverebefore paying tribute to those who helped him as an unknown young writer, including fellow shortlist authors Tanya Aldred and Tim Wigmore, and writer and historian Peter Oborne. Judge Robert Winder led the evening, while fellow juror Emma John interviewed the authors of the shortlisted books, and with broadcaster Daniel Norcross, new to the jury, who spoke about the jurors’ approach and decision-making processes. The Stephen Fay Award for 2023 was awarded posthumously to David Rayvern Allen. The award, which has now been presented three times in the name and memory of a distinguished cricket writer, editor and former Book of the Year judge, is for services to cricket writing and publishing. David Rayvern Allen wrote or edited 40 books and contributed much to the work of both MCC and the Cricket Society. Michael Down, author of David Rayvern Allen: A man of many partsspoke of the varied life and many achievements of ‘DRA’ – intertwined with his dual love of music and cricket – before the posthumous award was accepted by his widow Rosemary Allen and daughters. Hosted by The Cricket Society since 1970 and in partnership with MCC since 2009, the Book of the Year Award recognizes books nominated by MCC and Cricket Society members and is highly regarded by writers and publishers. The 2022 winner was David Woodhouse Who Only Cricket Know, Hutton’s Men in the West Indies 1953/54. The six shortlisted books for 2023 were: Sultan, a memoir, Wasim Akram with Gideon Haigh, Hardie Grant The Legend of Sparkhill, Moeen Ali and Tanya Aldred, Fairfield Books Being Geoffrey Boycott, a first and second hand account of 108 caps, Geoffrey Boycott and Jon Hotten, Fairfield Books The elf of an island, the story of Sri Lankan cricket, Nicholas Brookes, The History Press First of the Summer Wine: George Hirst, Schofield Haigh, Wilfred Rhodes and the Gentle Heart of Yorkshire Cricket, Harry Pearson, Simon & Schuster Crickonomics: the anatomy of modern cricket, Stefan Szymanski and Tim Wigmore, Bloomsbury Sports

