My take on the Pro Football Focus QBU List





FSU football had boys appearing on a recent Pro Football Focus list regarding the programs with the most quarterbacks drafted by school since 2010. Let’s dig into this a bit more to see if quantity trumps quality. Which school is QBU? pic.twitter.com/pRBjYXAOKp PFF College (@PFF_College) April 11, 2023 #1 Oklahoma (5 QBs drafted) 2020 Round 2 Jalen hurts

2019 Round 1 (#1 OV) Kyler Murray

2018Round 1 (#1 OV) Baker Mayfield

2013 Round 4 Landry Jones

2010Round 1 (#1 OV) Sam Darnold Analysis:With the most drafted and most overall #1 picks, I don’t rank highly on any of these guys other than Jalen Hurts. The jury is still out on Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield is a good starter, Landry Jones didn’t have it, and finally Sam Darnold, who I never really liked in college. None of those guys are elite in the NFL except for Hurts, who could very well be and is well on his way. Best of the bunch: Jalen hurts #2 Alabama (4 QBs drafted) 2021 Round 1 Mac Jones

2020 Round 1 Tua Togovailoa

2014 Round 5 AJ McCarron

Greg McElroy, round 7 of 2011 Analysis:Second on the list is mighty Alabama who has won many national titles, but the list here is average in my eyes. Mac Jones didn’t produce in New England and may be traded, Tua has done well in Miami but injuries could hold him back, McCarron never accomplished anything in the NFL and is now in the XFL I believe, and Greg McElroy just doesn’t have it made in the NFL. Best of the bunch:Tua Togovailoa T-#3 Clemson (3 QBs lined up) 2021 Round 1 (#1 OV) Trevor Lawrence

2017 Round 1 Deshaun Watson

2014 Round 6 Tajh Boyd Analysis:Trevor Lawrence could end up being the best on this entire list, but again, it’s early in his career, but like Hurts and Burrow, the sky’s the limit. Watson has talent, but his legal troubles have derailed him a bit and I’m not sure he’ll ever return to the top tier. Tajh Boyd hasn’t even started. Best of the bunch: Trevor Lawrence T-#3Florida State (3 QBs lined up) 2015 Round 1 (#1 OV) Jameis Winston

2013 Round 1 NOT Manual

2011 Round 1 Christian Think Analysis: Winston won a national title and went on to become the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft for the Tampa Bay Bucs. He threw for many yards but also many intercepts. Never lived up to the top pick and is still floating around with the Saints. EJ Manuel was another pick in the first round, as was Christian Ponder, and neither of them lasted long in the NFL. Best of the bunch: James Winston T-#3 LSU (3 Drafted QBs) 2020 Round 1 (#1 OV) Joe Burrow

2018 Round 7 Danny Etling

2014 Round 6 Zach Mettenberger Analysis: Joe Burrow is currently a stud in the NFL and will continue to rise to the top as he is now in the top 5. The other two on the list did nothing in the NFL. Best of the bunch: Joe Burrow (with a mile)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chopchat.com/2023/04/12/fsu-football-pff-colleges-qbu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

