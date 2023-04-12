The (X) Florida Panthers are on their way to the playoffs





The Florida Panthers’ run to the Stanley Cup Playoffs is far from complete, but at least they can breathe a little. Everything went Florida’s way on Tuesday night: Buffalo was beaten not only by New Jersey, but also by thePittsburgh Penguins somehow found a way to lose at home to a Chicago Blackhawks team that was not only playing the second of a back-to-back, but one that had lost 11 of 12 coming in. Thanks to those two games, the Florida Panthers clinched a spot in the playoffs for a third consecutive season in the franchise. Now the focus tonight turns to Long Island, where the Islanders play host to the Montreal Canadiens. If Montreal beat the Islanders tonight and based on what happened with New York and Pittsburgh over the past few days, it could happen that the Florida Panthers are assured of the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Anyway, Florida will know what position it is in later tonight. That could affect how they approach Thursday’s Finals against the Hurricanes. Do Sergey Bobrovskywho hasn’t played against Ottawa since March 27, starts Thursday? We’ll find out soon. FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW Brandon Montour is having a good time this season as his breakout campaign has really helped the Panthers. He should probably get more Norris talk than he’s getting. We didn’t expect to write a Florida Panthers Clinch story on Tuesday night, but there it was. The penguins would never waste this gift the islanders had given them, would they? Not really. Montour’s scoring to tie up Monday’s game against Toronto certainly helped. NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW For the Pittsburgh PenguinsLosing 5-2 to the Blackhawks on Tuesday night was a tough pill to swallow. But the Penguins are not ready. They stay one point behind the islanders with a game to play. Pittsburgh needs some help from the Canadians from Montreal to enter now. Heavy loss on Monday night for the Calgary flames who were eliminated in postseason consideration with a shootout loss to Nashville. Of Winnipeg defeats the Wild Tuesday also saw Nashville end their season.

The Detroit Red Wings lost to Carolina on Tuesday and will play for pride in the final against the Lightning on Thursday.

The Colorado avalanche got Bowen Byram back before hosting the Oilers.

back before hosting the Oilers. The Philadelphia fliers snapped their seven-game losing skid against the Jackets.

The Boston Bruins break all kinds of records and do it in style. PANTHERS ON DECK CAROLINA HURRICANES AT FLORIDA PANTHERS When: Thursday, 7 p.m

Where: FLA Live Arena, sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida/ESPN+

Bally Sports Florida/ESPN+ Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers radio streaming: Sirius XM 932

Sirius XM 932 Last Season: Florida won 3-0



This season (Series tied 1-1): Florida 3, Carolina 2 (Nov. 9); Carolina 4, Florida 0 (December 30)

All-time regular season series: Carolina leads 70-46-10, 11 ties

Carolina leads 70-46-10, 11 ties Next for the Panthers First Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs, Game 1 (Time, opponent TBD)

