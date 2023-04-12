Brighton and Hove News » Brighton transplant survivor enters World Transplant Games





A woman from Brighton who has had two double lung transplants will be part of Team GB at the 2023 World Transplant Games in Australia. Amanda Chalmers, 35, will compete in the Games in singles, doubles and doubles table tennis, which start on Saturday (April 15). Ms. Chalmers was born with cystic fibrosis and has had two life-saving double lung transplants, a kidney transplant and two islet of Langerhans transplants. She previously competed internationally in Malaga in 2017 after her first double lung transplant and trained at Preston Park Lawn Tennis Club and Brighton Table Tennis Club. Ms Chalmers said: The World Transplant Games are a great event where everyone who takes part has overcome their health issues and struggled through to be where they are today. It has taken me a long time to move or walk and function again after being on ECMO (heart and lung) life support for six weeks during my second double lung transplant in 2019. So to be able to exercise and participate is something I wasn’t sure would ever happen again. Without my donors and their families agreeing to donate their organs, I wouldn’t be here today. I am eternally grateful to them and keep them very close to me in everything I do. I live on gifted time from my donors, so I intend to make the most of it. The World Transplant Games take place every two years and are supported by the International Olympic Committee. Team Great Britain and Northern Ireland join more than 1,000 other transplant athletes and living donors from 50 countries around the world. Team manager Lynne Holt said: We are excited to demonstrate the benefits of transplantation. We aim to surpass the gold medals won at the World Transplant Games 2019 in Newcastle and to win the trophy for the best team. These Games certainly deserve the same recognition as the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Ms Chalmers received her first double lung transplant at the age of 24, a year after being listed, after a serious deterioration in her condition. But five years after her transplant, she began to experience rejection. She also developed diabetes because of her cystic fibrosis medication. After moving to Switzerland, Ms. Chalmers was on life support, where she received her second double lung transplant at the University Hospital of Lausanne. However, the trauma of the surgery led to kidney failure, and after months of dialysis while recovering from the second double lung transplant, she received a new kidney at Geneva University Hospital. Ms. Chalmers also received two doses of islets of Langerhans cells in the pancreas to stabilize her diabetes. In September 2022, Ms Chalmers walked 100 miles across the South Downs for two charities, raising £11,232 for NHS Blood and Transplant and Swiss Transplant.

