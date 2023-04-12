Three encounters over four days for Dawgs in SoCal





THIS WEEK AT HUSKY TRACK & FIELD Mount SAC Relay | Wednesday-Saturday April 12-15

Walnut, California, Mount SAC College

Get to know schedule | Live results | live video Intercollegiate Pacific Coast | Thursday April 13

Long Beach, California, Long Beach State

Get to know schedule | Live results Bryan Clay invitees | Thursday-Saturday April 13-15

Azusa, California, Azusa Pacific

Get to know schedule | Live results| live video SEATTLE During a whirlwind weekend of action on the track, the Huskies have three meetings this week in Southern California, with athletes competing Wednesday through Saturday. Washington will participate in the annual Mt. SAC Relays, the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate, and the Bryan Clay Invitational. Nearly fifty Huskies are traveling this week to participate. The Mt. SAC Relays kick off Wednesday, April 12 in Walnut, California with the first day of multi-events scheduled to feature Huskies Ida Eikeng Jamie Schluter, and Ollie Thorner . The Relays will also feature some of the Husky sprinters, jumpers, jumpers and javelin throwers over the next few days. On Thursday, the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate, hosted by Long Beach State, takes place. That will include the Husky throwers, except for the javelin squad, which is scheduled at Mt. SAC. In Azusa, California, the Bryan Clay Invitational kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday, and there the middle and long distance Husky runners will be chasing fast times. Huskies at the Mt. SAC Relays Women: Sarah Borton , Nastasja Campbell , Ida Eikeng , Sarah Ferguson , Lauren Heggen , Ashleigh Helms , Natalie Holmer , Kathleen Horn , Danielle Hunter , Said Orange , Ask Simona , Anna Terrell Gentlemen: Prestin Artis , Chandler Alt , Sam Baricevic , Jonathan Birchman , Cas Elliott , Jacob English , Daniel Gaik , Brady Gockel , Tim Lubbert , Leland Lieberg , Jack Olsen , Jake Parnagian , Jamie Schluter , Anthony Smith , Ollie Thorner , Matthew Wilkinson Pacific Coast Intercollegiate Huskies (Long Beach State; April 13) Women: Beatrice Asomaning , Yvonne Colson , Macayla Kelby , Kaia Tupu South Gentlemen: Elijah Mason , Nolan so , Jayden White Huskies at the Bryan Clay Invitational (Azusa Pacific; April 13-15) Women: Ella Borsheim , Kayley Delay , Chloe Foerster , Sophia Nordenholz , Marlena Preigh Gentlemen: Aaron Ahl , Cas Elliott , Sam Ellis , Brian Fay , Nathan Green , Isaac Green , Luke Houser , Aidan Ryan , Joe Washcom

