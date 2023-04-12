Panthers VP of football operations Steven Drummond resigns





Panthers vice president of football operations Steven Drummond has resigned after spending nearly two decades with the franchise, Carolina announced Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know: Drummond was the highest-ranking black official on the organization’s football side, behind general manager Scott Fitterer and assistant GM Dan Morgan.

He is the latest executive to leave the Panthers of Tepper Sports and Entertainment front office following the departures of Nick Kelly (CEO of Tepper Sports) and Tom Glicks. Chelsea, the Premier League, appointed Glick president of business last July after leaving Carolina. Backstory Drummond has been with the Panthers in various capacities since 2005 after coming to the team from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Carolina hired him as assistant director of communications before being promoted to director of communications in 2015 and oversaw all of the Panthers’ communications and media relations for Super Bowl 50. Drummond added digital media and broadcasting responsibilities in 2017, positioning the Panthers as one of the top social and digital media brands in the NFL. A year later, the team named him vice president of communications and external affairs. Since 2021, he has held the position of VP of Football Operations. With the off-season changes, it seemed like a good time to move on to other interests, Drummond said in a statement distributed by Carolina. I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and appreciate the opportunities they have given me. I will continue to support for their success. Drummond was selected to participate in the NFL Stanford University executive development program in 2012 and 2021. He is currently pursuing his MBA at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Before starting his NFL career, Drummond, who grew up in Rock Hill, SC, interned with the team’s equipment staff in high school. (Photo: Chuck Cook/USA Today)

