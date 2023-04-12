Live Cricket Score: CSK vs RR | Match 17 | IPL 2023 | Cricbuzz.com

De Chepauk was ready to welcome MS Dhoni for his 200th game as captain of the Chennai Super Kings

Follow live scores and highlights of Match 17 of the 2023 IPL, between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk. Press refresh or swipe down for updates.

Rajasthan Royals win by 3 runs — survive a last-over Dhoni special that just wasn’t enough

Sandeep Sharma survives a classic last-over Dhoni attack, catching three consecutive Yorkers in the act. Another thrilling finish, but the Chepauk crowd has been denied a fairytale Dhoni finish on a special day. But to see Jadeja and Dhoni take it as close as they did deserves a pat on the back, as does a token of appreciation for how consistently they’ve been at it over the last decade and essentially mastered the art of hunting!

CSK 172-6 (20 overs)

Dhoni-Jadeja falls agonizingly short in the fairytale ending

After a dizzying collapse threw CSK’s middle order into disarray, feeling got the better of veteran batting pair MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, who outplayed the spinners to take the game deep. With two overs to go, Jadeja hammered 19 runs from the 19th left, before MS Dhoni sent Chepauk into a frenzy with a stunning attack on Sandeep Sharma, who knocked it down from 19 of 5Unpleasant 7 out of 3.However, Sandeep Sharma kept his nerve and nailed three yorkers to prevent the Royals from bleeding enough runs to lose this encounter.

CSK 113-6 (15 overs)

Spin strangulation causes panic, causes middle order collapse

Conway and Rahane continued to lay the platform, but found it difficult to keep up the pressure and struggled to find the boundary regularly. The speed required was always higher than the current speed, and eventually Rahane was trapped up front by Ashwin, who attempted to sweep for an impressive 19-ball 31. Conway was joined by Dube at the crease and they both looked undecided smoothing out into the crease as the required speed passed the 10rpo mark in the 12th. However, the next three overs saw a dramatic mid-order collapse, courtesy of some skilful spin bowling by the Royals, clearing Rahane, Dube, Moeen, Rayudu and Conway, in a collapse that read 5-35.

POWERPLAY CSK 45-1 (6 overs)

CSK engine passing after Gaikwad wicket

After the early wicket from the in-form Gaikwad, Rahane and Conway laid down the platform, albeit a little slowly, as they ran at 7.5 rpo into the power play. However, some mind games were played, as Ashwin pulled out of his bowling action and Rahane then pulled the ball back. Rahane later hit a six, giving the CSK total some credit in the power play. Can they go ahead and cover the lion’s share of the target?

INNING BREAK!

RR 175-8 (20 overs)

Buttler wicket cuts short death wave

The Buttler wave that Rajasthan had hoped for just didn’t happen, as Moeen Ali picked it up with an off-break that took the off-stump! Wickets continued to fall regularly at the other end, but Shimron Hetmyer hit some lustful strokes for an 18-ball 30, lifting the Royals to a competitive 175-8!

RR 135-4 (15 overs)

Ebbs and flows, wickets and carnage

A dramatic passage of the game after the power play, with Buttler absolutely smoking his England teammate Moeen Ali for three sixes in an over, before Jadeja caught Padikkal and Samson in the same over to bring the innings to a halt. Ashwin came in and was dropped by Jadeja (by Moeen Ali, who isn’t having his best day. He also missed a run-out chance later on), before getting off to a lethargic start and then compensating by crushing Akash Singh for two sixes, then hollowing out to mid-off later in the same over. Watch out though – Buttler can be deadly if CSK doesn’t catch him soon!

POWERPLAY: RR 57-1 (6 overs)

RR bike after Jaiswal’s blow

Yashasvi Jaiswal started fluidly, but tried to go over the top early on and fell out early to take advantage of the power play. However, Padikkal, who came back in the side, and Buttler, took on the spinners, particularly targeting Theekshana, and beat him for 27 in two power play overs! Rajasthan has maintained a run rate of 9.5rpo in the power play, and if Buttler and Padikkal stay too long we’re in for a run fest. Don’t forget about the spider strangulation though! PS: 3000 IPL runs for Buttler!

_____________

Trent Boult misses by a minus! Jason Holder comes to get him. For CSK, Theekshana and Moeen replace Santner and Pretorius!

Teams for the day!

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Super kings of Chennai (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar

Toss: CSK wins the toss and elects to bowl first! (The sound is ridiculous. Not shocking. I’m just saying it.)

Pitch report

“Lots of cracks, not much grass. The surface here is firm enough, but fully expect the spinners and cutters to play a big part in this type of surface. In the middle overs, the spinners will come into play. In the game against LSG, they won the spinners a good turn. It’s going to spin and there will be a bit of bounce too. The key will be to bowl in the right lengths, in the 5-6 meter area.”Nick Knight in the pitch report.

N. Srinivasan congratulates MS Dhoni on his 200th match as captain of CSK!

MS Dhoni’s 200th game as CSK captain

Let’s get it out of the way: MS Dhoni, all 41 years old, is all set to capture another milestone – captaining CSK in their 200th match, fitting out at the Chepauk, CSK’s home ground. He’s faced all 10 balls this IPL and hit 3 sixes in those ten balls so hopes will be high to get The “Thala” bat today. And the deciBel level – don’t tell us we didn’t warn you.

The old favorites versus the new favorites

With personal milestones out of the way, let’s get a little realistic – Rajasthan Royals are the title favorites based on squad strength, but CSK know how to win the big games given that they have been favorites for the MOST of the last 15 years. However, this is not Thatbig game. And it’s not like RR are pushovers. However, MS Dhoni’s CSK is absolutely unreal in unleashing that spin trap on their opponents, especially at their home venue, Chennai. Rajasthan, with all their firepower, have to be careful – the noise will be raucous in the stadium, and all for a man who can handle it best – it all depends on how the 21 others handle it (well, 23 others).