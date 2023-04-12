RPI receives gift to fund football program









Rensselaer SC+ER Dana (left) & Brendan Keegan Football

TROY, NY Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) has received a generous gift of $1 million to fund the RPI football program. The gift from transformational leader and tech innovator Brendan P. Keegan, RPI Class of 1991 and his wife, Dana A. Keegan, is by far the largest gift ever received in the program’s history. The gift supports the football program’s priorities and greatest needs, including coaching staff, recruiting efforts, equipment, travel and locker room media technology. “Leadership is my passion and recognizing the people and organizations that have helped build my foundation is very important to my family,” said Brendan P. Keegan. “Athletics play a key role in developing lifelong traits such as courage, teamwork, resilience, faith, service, family and perseverance. And giving back to Rensselaer, the football program and student-athletes is simply a gesture of gratitude and a thank you, let’s now go win a championship!” “We are grateful for Brendan and Dana’s significant gift to the football program,” said Dr. Marty Schmidt ’81, President of Rensselaer. “Athletics represent a vital part of the fabric of Rensselaer and this gift will go a long way in supporting our dedicated student-athletes.” Keegan is the chairman, CEO and president of Merchants Fleet, the fastest growing fleet technology company in North America and the creator of the bFEARLESS movement. Keegan is an award-winning six-time president and chief executive officer, who has raised nearly $10 billion in capital with experience leading business transformations and turnarounds focused on exponential value creation of companies with strong liquidity outputs. Keegan is a co-owner and board member of Merchants Fleet, United Autosports, Revolution Armor, Sky Meadow Country Club and ExpressIT Delivery. Keegan earned a BS in Management from RPI. As a student he was very active on campus. He was a member of the varsity football team, the Professional Leadership Society, Epsilon Delta Sigma Management Honor Society, Theta Chi fraternity, Polytechnic newspaper, and Phalanx, RPI’s honor society. He was elected Class President in 1991 and served all four years. “We are very grateful for the gift from Dana and Brendan,” she said Ralph Isernia , head coach. “Their priorities are aligned with the mission and vision of the RPI football program. This gift is a game-changer for our entire organization and will have a profound impact on our student-athletes’ experiences. We are excited about the future of RPI football.” About Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, founded in 1824, is America’s first technological research university. Rensselaer includes five schools, more than 30 research centers, more than 140 academic programs, including 25 new programs, and a dynamic community consisting of more than 6,800 students and 104,000 living alumni. Rensselaer’s faculty and alumni include more than 155 National Academy members, six members of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, six National Medal of Technology winners, five National Medal of Science winners, and a Nobel laureate in physics. With nearly 200 years of experience in advancing scientific and technological knowledge, Rensselaer remains focused on tackling global challenges with a spirit of ingenuity and collaboration. For more information, go to www.rpi.edu.

