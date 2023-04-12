Boys’ Hockey: Panthers Step Forward, Post 14-12-1 Overall Record – Park Rapids Enterprise

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ hockey team has taken another step forward this season.

After going 11-15-1 in Bill Moore’s first season as head coach last winter, the Panthers improved on that mark by going 14-12-1 this season. That record could have been better, but Park Rapids finished the regular season 2-6-1 in its last nine games.

The kids have had a second year with me and they’ve played well, Moore said. I don’t think the way we ended the season was a good indication of how good we were. I was proud of the children for participating so hard. They worked hard and we had no attitude problems. The culture has started to change. The boys gained confidence and expected to win more games.

The Panthers started the season strong by going 11-5 in the first 16 games.

Waconia used a 36-7 lead in shots on target to shut out the Panthers 7-0 in the season opener. Park Rapids beat South St. Paul 34-28 in a 2-1 win, but were beaten 36-15 in a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Lakes. The Panthers continued to alternate wins and losses, beating Lake of the Woods 37-34 in a 5-2 win, beating 27-25 in a 5-2 loss to Wadena-Deer Creek and Breckenridge/Wahpeton 32-10 in a 6-0 win, beat Crookston 29-27 in a 3-2 loss, outshot his 29-27 in a 3-2 win over Kittson County Central, and fall to Prairie Center 6-1 as both teams shot 31 had on the net.

Joey Hillukka concluded his senior season by earning Mid-State Conference honors and receiving the team’s Hobey Baker and Matt Spangler awards. Hillukka led the Panthers with 23 goals and 23 assists during the 2022–23 season. Vance Carlson/Park Rapids Enterprise

A seven game winning streak followed as the Panthers outscored Red Lake Falls 28-16 in a 5-3 win, 41-32 in a 3-2 win over W-DC and Breckenridge/Wahpeton 40-14 in a win. 8-4 win, outshot 30-23 in a 6-5 overtime win over Bagley/Fosston, outshot Prairie Center 22-16 in a 3-1 win, outshot Northern Lakes 36-33 in a 4-0 shutout and outshot Ely 50 -28 in a 5-0 win.

Despite leading 39-25 in shots, Park Rapids had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Crookston. The Panthers also outscored Red Lake Falls 50-39 in a 7-4 loss and Lake of the Woods 39-20 in a 10-4 win. A four-game losing streak followed as the Panthers were outshot 41-34 in a 6-4 loss to Bagley/Fosston, 41-12 in an 8-3 loss to Detroit Lakes, 41-30 in a 3-1 loss to Morris. /Benson and 41-18 in a 7-2 setback for Kittson County Central.

A 43-24 lead in shots led to a 4-1 victory over Greenway before Willmar used a 43-31 lead in shots for a 6-5 victory to close out the regular season.

Detroit Lakes captured the Mid-State title with a 9-1 record while Morris/Benson (7-3), Northern Lakes (6-3) and W-DC (6-5) followed. Behind the Panthers 5-5 record were Prairie Center at 3-10 and Breckenridge/Wahpeton at 0-9.

For the Section 8A tournament, the Panthers received the No. 8 seed and opened with a 2-1 victory over No. 9 Bagley/Fosston in a play-in game. Park Rapids had a 36-17 lead in shots in that win. No. 1 Warroad used a 35-5 lead in shots to earn an 8-0 victory over the Panthers in a section quarterfinal. Warroad defeated East Grand Forks 5-1 in the section title game.

Jeron Pinoniemi (24) received the Mid-State Conference honorable mention after scoring 20 goals and recording 13 assists for the Panthers during the 2022-23 season. Vance Carlson/Park Rapids Enterprise

At the beginning of the year I thought we could win 15 games. We had 14 wins and a draw, so that was close to what I expected. All the cancellations early in the season were a difference maker. We beat some teams like Northern Lakes and Greenway that nobody expected us to beat, but I thought we could have won 3 or 4 more games. We played four games a week with makeup on late in the season and we had no legs. We couldn’t practice to correct the mistakes we made and we couldn’t work hard in practice because we had to rest, Moore said. To win 14 games and be seeded eighth shows how good the section was this year. We won well at home, but we need to find a way to play better and win more games along the way.

This season, the Panthers led seniors Joey Hillukka, Wyatt Tischer, Coby Hagen, Lars Peterson, Reid Pinoniemi and Paul Peterson; juniors Sawyer Torkelson, Jeron Pinoniemi, Josh Hillukka, Parker Vinge, Conner Hanson, Braden Stewart, Reed Sharp, Shad Torola, Wyatt Hegg and Quinn Hoscheid; sophomore Kale Ravnaas, Talen May and Cooper Brovold; and eighth grader Finn Henry.

Torkelson earned Section 8A honors and was joined by Joey Hillukka as Mid-State Conference players. Jeron Pinoniemi was an honorable mention for all conferences. Team awards went to Joey Hillukka and Jeron Pinoniemi (Offensive Players of the Year), Hagen (Defensive Player of the Year), Joey Hillukka (Hobey Baker Award and Matt Spangler Award), and Hanson (Panther Hockey Excellence Award).

Playing all but one bout in the nets, Torkelson posted a 14-12-1 record with 93 goals allowed and 791 saves for an 88.2 save percentage and three shutouts in 27 games.

Joey Hillukka (23 goals, 23 assists for 46 points in 26 games), Jeron Pinoniemi (20 goals, 13 assists for 33 points in 27 games), Josh Hillukka (7 goals, 15 assists for 22 points in 27 games), Vinge ( 9 goals, 11 assists for 20 points in 26 games), Ravnaas (16 goals, 3 assists for 19 points in 26 games), Hanson (3 goals, 13 assists for 16 points in 23 games) and Stewart (4 goals, 8 assists for 12 points in 26 games) the Panthers were leading scorers.

Offensively also contributed Sharp (1 goal, 8 assists in 26 games), May (7 assists in 24 games), Torola (3 goals, 2 assists in 20 games), Tischer (1 goal, 3 assists in 25 games), Henry (1 goal, 3 assists in 18 games), Brovold (1 goal, 2 assists in 27 games), Hagen (1 goal, 1 assist in 20 games), Hegg (2 assists in 19 games), Lars Peterson (1 goal in 22 games) and Reid Pinoniemi (1 goal in 26 games). Paul Peterson played in 26 games and Hoscheid played in 22 games. Eighth grade goaltender Cooper Tischer featured in one game, allowing three goals and making seven saves in one period.

Coby Hagen (13) was named Defensive Player of the Year after leading the defensive unit for the Panthers during the 2022-2023 season. Vance Carlson/Park Rapids Enterprise

Juniors Kaycee Tischer and Evan Wesa also saw some varsity time; sophomores Trevor Lobeck and Brock Leiren; freshman Lou Wesa; and eighth graders Rylie Wesa, Owen Hoverson, Chad Pinoniemi, Jack Christensen and Ethan Torola.

The Panthers will have several key spots to fill next season, but Moore is counting on his team to continue to improve and move up the conference and section standings next winter.

Next year we should be good again. I would like to see us in the top 2 in the conference and top 5 in the section, Moore said. Our goaltending and our defense will be strong for us. The downside is that we need to find someone who can strengthen us and score goals. I am very excited about our goaltending and defense. That should give us a chance to win every night. I’m looking forward to next year.