Ping pong star denies paying debts with nude videos of actress





Posted on: 12 April 2023, 04:22h. Last updated on: April 12, 2023, 4:22 AM. With seven world titles and three Olympic gold medals, 35-year-old Zhang Jike comes closest to a superstar, a Chinese LeBron James. Table tennis star Zhang Jike, main image, is accused of attempting to pay off gambling debts with intimate videos of his ex-girlfriend Jing Tian, ​​top right. (Image: Jing Daily) But Zhang has been forced to deny allegations that he has built up huge gambling debts in a country where such things are illegal and could carry prison terms. He also denies trying to alleviate these debts by sending his creditor compromising videos of his ex-girlfriend, famous Chinese actress Jing Tian. The allegations have been made by investigative journalist Li Wei Ao and others. Li claims Zhang took three private, intimate videos of Jing, which he then used to pay his debts of about $3 million. But his creditor, identified only as Mr. S, used the videos in an attempt to extort the actress for about $2.5 million, according to Li. Jailed for extortion Mr. S. has since been arrested and sentenced to seven years in prison for racketeering, and Zhang was called as a witness at his trial, according to copies of court documents uploaded to China’s Twitter-like social media platform Weibo. Li also provided a document alleged to be a promissory note outlining the debt owed to Mr. S, which was reportedly signed and taken by Zhang. The scandal quickly became the most searched topic on Weibo across the country, with over 7 million users participating in the discussion. Zhang is one of the most commercially valuable figures in Chinese sports, but the players’ commercial sponsors are starting to sit up and take notice. Worldwide times reports that China’s largest sportswear brand, Anta, has removed all published content related to Zhang and later confirmed that it has ended its commercial relationship with the star. Meanwhile, automaker Toyota also removed promotional materials related to Zhang, and Chinese food brand Nuotelande announced on Monday that it had also cut ties. Fall from grace In 2017, Zhang was ranked as the second richest sports star in China with an annual income of 60 million yuan ($8.7 million). But the failure of a beverage brand he launched in 2018 has left him in financial trouble, according to various Chinese media. Rumors of Zhang’s gambling have surfaced in the past. As far back as 2006, when the player was only 16, Chinese sports newspaper Titan Sports reported that he had borrowed a fellow player’s debit card so that he could participate in a gambling game. After reportedly losing money and being unable to meet his teammate, he left the team in the middle of a game, the paper reported.

