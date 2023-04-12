



It was in March 1877, at the MCG, that the first test match was played between Australia and England. Five years later it became the battle of the Axis after England was ridiculed by the local media for losing to Australia for the first time on home soil. Over the many decades since, it became one of the greatest rivalries of all sporting codes. And yet, while the Ashes continues to draw significant crowds and interest, there is little doubt that the health of Test cricket more broadly is in decline. If The age has reported this week, this is due in no small part to the meteoric rise of the Twenty20 Indian Premier League. Test cricket will have to adapt to survive Twenty20’s growth. Credit: Illustration: Stephen Kiprillis Founded in 2008, it has become cricket’s financial behemoth, with its ability to lure the world’s top cricketers using multi-billion dollar contracts paid for by multi-billion dollar TV rights deals. And with IPL owners buying into Twenty20 leagues that originated in South Africa, the UAE, the Caribbean and the US, contracted players are expected to play for longer periods in the future for those who have the write the biggest checks and not for their home country. .

The growing strength of this new league has been confirmed by Neil Maxwell, one of Australia’s most influential players’ agents. He believes that in the next phase of the IPL revolution, players will seek permission from their Indian owners to represent Australia, not the other way around. For many traditional Test cricket enthusiasts, who respect the high level of technical ability, patience and concentration, and the temperament required to succeed in cricket’s longer format, this will be seen as the game’s death knell. As told by an IPL owner, Manoj Badale The age: It’s hard to see a long-term future for Test cricket, in its current form. It’s my favorite form of play, but I’m not the future. However, one should not judge hastily. When Kerry Packer first popularized one-day matches with his World Series Cricket in the late 1970s, The protector newspaper in the UK, the front page headlined Cricket Circus Threat to Test Matches. That’s not to say that the rich history of Test crickets will ensure a viable future. It requires the game managers to keep innovating how it is played and broadcast. Difficult planning decisions also have to be made. Test series including the once-great West Indies Test team and Australia are now a lopsided match with little appeal for cricket fans.

