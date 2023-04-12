Most Underrated Players in a 2023 Fantasy Football Draft

NFL off-season – How do you define “value” in fantasy football? Whether it’s a substitution, a trade, or a waiver bid, it all comes down to one thing: is this player potentially worth more to me than to other fantasy teams?

If you can identify some key areas where you can find value, especially players in situations where they can perform significantly better than where you draft them in a fantasy league or bestball tournament, your team can even overcome injuries and less successful picks.

In my last article on Football Outsiders, I discussed the players I felt are currently the most overrated in 2023 fantasy football with some surprising picks (Giants fans really respond well when you point out that Saquon Barkley borders on mediocrity). Today we will focus on the bright side of some players that I believe are undervalued in early fantasy draft boards around the world, accentuated by some relevant statistics from Sports Info Solutions.

We’ll go position by position in this column, but be sure to check out the SPAGS Fantasy Football Rankings on Football Outsiders to see my brief overviews of over 270 of the best drafted players, including rookies. SPAGS stands for Superior Players and Great Spots, the factors I believe are essential to give yourself an edge and the chance to win in fantasy football. The ranking that shares my name? Complete coincidence.

Most Underrated ‘Stud’ RB: Josh Jacobs

(29.4 ADP on Underdog Fantasy, ranked 23rd in SPAGS Rankings)

As I mentioned above in my previous column on overrated players, I am not a fan of Saquon Barkley. It gets tons of volume, but falls short of expectations on most of the core metrics I look at, including EPA, DVOA, and missed tackle speed. Josh Jacobs is the other side of the coin. He had 23.5 intended touches per game compared to 23.0 per game for Saquon. He had a positive rush and received EPAs, as well as a 12.0% rush DVOA and 7.1% a DVOA. He forced missed tackles with a 26.5% percentage, nearly double Barkley’s 13.6% missed tackle percentage.

This again boils down to the concepts of brand names driving a large portion of the public on Average Draft Position (ADP). Josh Jacobs was lightly taunted by fantasy players last year, especially after seeing snaps in the Hall of Fame Game, something that was believed to be under a running back of tall stature. And despite an outlier in the 2022 season, he hasn’t fully recovered yet despite the fact that he will play the exact same franchise title as Barkley in 2023.

I’d still put Derrick Henry ahead of Jacobs, but I’d rather have Jacobs than Barkley compared to where these guys are all going. I wouldn’t sleep on the addition of Jimmy Garoppolo to this offense either. Garoppolo will check regularly, pose no threat of stealing rushing touchdowns, and will happily hand over to Jacobs 20 or more times in favorable play scripts.

Most Underrated ‘Up and Coming’ RB: Tyler Allgeier

(88.8 ADP on Underdog Fantasy, ranked 65th in SPAGS Rankings)

I’ve been in the sack for Tyler Allgeier since last summer and maybe I’m chasing windmills a bit and hoping for it again in Season 2. I’ll say this without exaggeration: In terms of advanced stats, Allgeier was the best rookie running back last year .

Yes I understand Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker go up several rounds (and they should) public ADP should always be your guide when drafting guys even if you print out the SPAGS ranking and tattoo it on yourself Keepsake-style). Yes, I know some people will hold a candle to Dameon Pierce, who seemed like the biggest rookie steal for most of last season, even with Devin Singletary added along with a new coaching staff. And yes, I know there is a possibility that run-heavy Atlanta will field another deep class rookie this year.

Allgeier was enough of an outlier to warrant the risk. He wielded a DVOA of 16.0% and received 41.2% DVOA, along with an EPA of 0.05 per rush and 0.31 EPA per target. He had 3.6 yards after contact per rush and a 24% avoided tackle rate. He outperformed Hall, Walker and Pierce in most of these advanced stats behind an Atlanta offensive line that also ranked in the top five in adjusted line yards in 2022.

The thing is, if Atlanta rises in a weak NFC South with their heavy free agency spending, Allgeier should rise with the tide. I believe he is well worth the risks with today’s ADPs. And if the Falcons avoid high draft capital for a running back rookie, he could grab even more of a stock in 2023.

Most Underrated QB: Anthony Richardson

(150.4 ADP on Underdog Fantasy, ranked 138th in SPAGS Rankings)

This feels like you’re teetering on Stephen A. Smith’s favorite territory, but hear me out. People have been misreading Anthony Richardson’s design capital all along. Now there are rumors that the Cardinals would aggressively make the No. 3 pick due to the likelihood of a Colts-Richardson pairing in the No. 4 spot.

I find it hard to believe that a player with Richardson’s arm and natural rushing ability, along with likely top-five draft capital, won’t see the field close to Day 1. Indianapolis, I believe he will have the best possible runway to reach his potential in an attack that aims to maximize his strengths and limit his weaknesses.

Players with a 38% avoided tackle rate and 0.178 EPA per rush don’t come around very often. Richardson’s ability to handle pressure versus stiff SEC competition is also crazy considering he faced a 37.4% pressure rate but only produced a 3.8% bag percentage. He has flaws, including terrible short throw accuracy with a 56% completion rate on throws under 10 air yards according to SIS. But he can run and swing the ball, including a 0.78 EPA per throw over 20 air yards. That number is just behind CJ Stroud’s 0.93 EPA in this class.

The potential for high design capital, an ideal landing spot, and rushing power is still undervalued, despite how much Richardson’s ADP has risen since the draft began to open. Don’t let the SEC watcher in your life talk you out of a stock.

Most Underrated WR: George Pickens

(66.7 ADP on Underdog Fantasy, ranked 57th in SPAGS Rankings)

There may be a few wide receivers I have with a similar disparity between my rankings and ADP (such as new rookie Quentin Johnston, Michael Thomas, and completely ignored Terrace Marshall). But if you were to point the proverbial gun to my head and ask which wide receiver could meaningfully exceed his ADP, I’d target the sophomore male in Pittsburgh.

Pickens put in an EPA of 0.38 per target in his rookie year along with a DVOA of 15.7%. I expect improvement from Kenny Pickett, and there will have to be some of this offense with the questionable decision to bring back Matt Canada, who will now call plays to save his job. If Pickens could have outliers like he did on a questionable offense, he could explode as Pittsburgh continues to grow offensively with a quarterback and receiver making the expected jump we see time and again from Year 1 to Year 2.

There are a lot of exciting sophomore receivers to aim for, but guys like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Christian Watson are all incredibly expensive to reflect that growth expectation. Pickens are still available relatively cheaply and I imagine that won’t be the case in August after we’ve seen countless Athletic articles talking about what a standout he’s been at camp let alone a quote coming out that he’s a true WR1 over Diontae Johnson.

Most Underrated TE: Dallas Goedert

(68.7 ADP on Underdog Fantasy, ranked 49th in SPAGS Rankings)

Before I extol the virtues of Dallas Goedert, let me say that I also really think this year’s incoming rookie tight ends are undervalued. There could be a first-round draft capital for three players (another Dallas in Dallas Kincaid, plus Michael Mayer and Darnell Washington) with a few fringe players like Luke Musgrave and Sam LaPorta not far behind. Rookie tight ends have struggled historically, but I feel this class is different, with each of the above players bringing high-quality pass catching skills and the ability to see down the field quickly.

The veteran Dallas Goedert is still the most reliable player to label as undervalued. His 0.58 EPA per target and 36.0% receiving DVOA are top rankings in the league. He also brings contingent value with greater advantage should a well-drafted AJ Brown or DeVonta Smith miss at any point. And by drafting Goedert, you can get your hands on a key component of a Philadelphia offense, a top Super Bowl contender who should score plenty of points while racking up wins.

Ultimately, any tight end that isn’t Travis Kelce will provide one core functionality for the best ball designers: the ability to produce a ceiling game when you really need one to win it all in Week 17. Dallas Goedert brings that skill more than other popular picks, as well as a higher floor than many of its peers. I would trust my teams more with his abilities than almost any other tight end in a fantasy football draw, compared to his ADP.

Please, that sums up my opinion from mid-April before we know all the NFL draft and offseason training machinations. As always, I’d recommend caring more about ADP than my personal views when drafting teams, and even if you disagree with me, remember: any player can be a value if you’re ultimately right about them.

Be responsible, friends. I will see you soon.