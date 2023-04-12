Men’s tennis beats Southern Virginia 7-0 in season finale





GOOD VISION, wow. Longwood men’s tennis concluded their season on the road today at nearby Southern Virginia University. The Lancers ended the year on a high note, defeating the Knights 7-0. Singles: When. 1: LWU defeats Timothy Puech. SVU Mark Days 6-3, 6-3

No. 2: LWU Ernest Rocabert final SVU Marlow Perez-Urrutia 6-4, 6-1

No. 3: LWU Alejandro Uribe final SVU Ethan Campbell 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: LWU Garry Huang final SVU Spencer Knight 6-2, 6-2

No. 5: LWU Ryan Foster final SVU Thomas Christensen 7-5, 5-7, 10-3

No. 6: LWU Vselovod Rusin final SVU Adam Kelly 6-4, 6-1 Doubles: No. 1: Defeats LWU Cagigas/Rocabert. SVU Dias/Campbell 8-5

No. 2: LWU Puech/Travel def. SVU Kelly/Perez-Urrutia 8-0

No. 3: LWU Uribe/Huang def. SVU Christensen/Knight 8-3 HOW IT HAPPENED: Longwood (7-13) started the day with three opening doubles wins. The games were played to an eighth run, but that didn’t stop the Lancers from taking victories over Nos. 1, 2, and 3 Southern Virginia (6-4). After winning his doubles match alongside Ernest Rocabert senior Guillermo Cagigas scratched before his singles game, pushing freshman Timéo Puech to the top of the Lancers lineup. Puech performed for Longwood to take a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 1. The Lancers continued to have success across the lineup, taking wins over Rocabert’s 2-4 spots, Alejandro Uribe And Garry Huang . In only his second singles appearance of the season, freshman Ryan Foster fought to a third set win over No. 5, setting his singles record at 2–0. Also freshmen Vselovod Rusin also made his second singles appearance, winning in straight sets at No. 6. Rusin’s win completed the sweep and ended the Lancers’ season with a double win. WHAT THEY SAID: “Proud of the boys for getting a solid win to close out the season today,” said Longwood Director of Tennis Adam Jackson. “We played with a lot of energy and positivity. We look forward to coming back healthy and stronger next year.” #GoWood

