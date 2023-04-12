Women’s Soccer signs Maddison Brown by Team IMPACT





PROVISION, RI Brown women’s soccer head coach Kia McNeil announced a new team member, the signing of 10-year-old Maddison Brown through Team IMPACT. Maddison, who was diagnosed with cancer, was officially introduced at a press conference on signing day on Wednesday, April 12e, at the Center for Lacrosse and Soccer. A photo gallery of the press conference can be viewed by clicking here. She will participate in many activities with the women’s soccer team, including games, practices and other team events. IMPACT of the team, a national non-profit organization, has developed a unique multi-year program that links children with severe illness and disabilities to athletic teams from universities across the country. Based on a clinical model, Team IMPACT guides a symbiotic relationship between teams and children aimed at socialization, empowerment and resilience. “Team IMPACT is thrilled to see Maddison officially join the Bears,” said Danielle Hardee, Regional Director of Programs, Northeast at Team IMPACT. “We are proud to partner with Brown University, their athletic department and coaching staff to create lifelong bonds and life-changing outcomes between student-athletes and their Team IMPACT teammates.” Brown University has worked with Team IMPACT for the past 12 years and matched 30 kids in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s swimming, men’s tennis, men’s wrestling, women’s volleyball , softball, co-ed track and field, co-ed cheerleading, and men’s water polo teams. “We’re looking for people who are selfless, people who recognize that this is a team sport,” McNeill said at Maddison’s opening press conference. “They put the team first and know that we can lean on you as much as you rely on us. It’s not about individual achievements and accolades, it’s about what we achieve as a team. Last but not least, we look for people who can dance People who genuinely love music, have rhythm and have practiced several TikToks in front of the mirror or in front of their friends. “We feel Maddison exemplifies all of those attributes and more. We would be honored to formally welcome her to the Brown women’s soccer team as our No. 1 2023 recruit.” About Team IMPACT Team IMPACT’s unique multi-year program enrolls children facing serious illness and disability for athletic teams at universities across the country. Based on a clinical model, Team IMPACT guides a symbiotic relationship between teams and children focused on socialization, empowerment and resilience so that everyone involved has the personalized game plan they need to effectively build confidence and independence. Founded in 2011, Team IMPACT has linked more than 2,600 kids at more than 700 colleges and universities in all 50 states, impacting more than 65,000 student-athletes. If you know a child or team that might be interested, feel free to drop by www.teamimpact.org.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletic program and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation has an immediate impact on today’s brown bears, helping them to be their best in class, in competition and most importantly in the community. Click for more information about supporting the Bears here FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

Follow for the latest news about Brown Athletics @BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics Youtube Channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2023/4/12/womens-soccer-signs-maddison-brown-through-team-impact.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related