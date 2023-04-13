Review of Josh Pate’s interview with James Franklin

On Tuesday night, CBS Sports’ Josh Pate held his weekly show Late Kick Live. In this episode, Pate is joined by Penn State Football head coach James Franklin at around the 26th minute.

You can listen to the full interview here.

If you’ve never listened to Pate and you’re a fan of college football, this is a show I highly recommend. He covers college football at the national level and this week he visited State College. This is one member of the media who I believe is becoming the face of college football.

The two go on to have a very engaging conversation about the current state of the Penn State football program, life as a head coach, the transfer portal, NIL and more.

There are a few quotes from Coach Franklin that I wanted to focus on today.

Pate asked Franklin: “How do you know when to be patient versus when to be aggressive and change something about the program”?

Franklin responded: “… one of the things I’ve talked about since coming to Penn State is alignment. I think for the first time since I’ve been here we have a real alignment between the chairman of the board and the university president and the athletic director, and that’s exciting to me. Because the reality is that all those little yes’s you get in the off season add up, just like all those little no’s add up too. Right now we’re getting more yeses than I can remember.”

If you want your favorite college football team to compete at the highest level, you need buy-in from all facets of the school. It’s challenging to make a suggestion or have a new plan of attack to bring in the best recruits, but there’s always someone who says no. As Franklin described it in the interview, they’re getting a lot more yeses, which should lead to big changes in State College.

I think a lot of that has to do with athletic director Patrick Kraft. His energy and enthusiasm about Penn State athletics and Penn State football ensure that Coach Franklin has an ad that will support his ideas.

Later in the interview, the concept of worrying about your players and the decisions they make comes up at night.

Pate asked Franklin: “Is there ever random nervousness when you wake up in the morning? Even if you have faith in boys, they are still people.”

Franklin’s response: “…being in a place like Penn State helps, Penn State attracts a certain type of kid from a certain type of family, and I think that helps. Moreover, I always say to coaches: let’s not intoxicate ourselves with talent and talent alone. We should be recruiting the whole pack here…”

This is one of the main reasons why I think Coach Franklin is the best person for the job. At the end of the day, he’s a family man, he knows how to hold people accountable, and he expects a certain amount of discipline when players enter the campus.

It is because of this logic that Penn State has less to worry about these players than it does about players at different schools. It’s not just the talent they bring to the team, but how they’ll represent Penn State once they get here, that’s a key factor in recruiting.

The overall message I got from this interview is that Penn State football is in a great place with its current roster and staff, administration and recruiting. Coach Franklin and the Nittany Lions are looking to use that momentum from winning the Rose Bowl to attack on and off the field this season.

My only question for you…is football season already?