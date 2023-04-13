Witnesses Describe Sexual Abuse During Testimony Against Michigan Youth Hockey Doctor





OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. Witnesses described a pattern of abuse during the second day of testimony in the sexual assault case against a Michigan youth hockey doctor. Hockey doc Zvi Levran, a urologist who worked with several youth hockey organizations, has been charged with more than 30 counts of sexual abuse. During the two days of testimony, witnesses described abuse, including inappropriate touching and massages, unnecessary rectal exams, and invasive yoga sessions. The first one Levran reported to the police did so last fall. They said Levran forced oral and genital contact during a hip checkup at his home office in Farmington Hills. The witness was 19 years old at the time of the assault. Several former hockey players testified that they formed relationships with Levran as teenagers, but the attacks did not begin until they were young adults seeking medical care. I really loved doctor, he was someone I trusted and I couldn’t believe it happened and I struggled with that too after I left, a witness said. One of the witnesses said they were only 14 years old when Levran attacked them. He was an adult, I was 14 at the time, the witness said, explaining why he didn’t initially question Levran’s behavior or tell him to stop. Levran would perform sports physics for players for free. All but one of the witnesses met Levran through youth hockey at various high schools and organizations. The former players largely characterized Levran as headstrong and eccentric, but said he was someone they trusted as a medical professional and hockey mentor. It was just one of the things that scared me was that I might have been taken care of since I was a kid, a witness said. One of the witnesses was looking for a urologist and was referred to Levran by their GP. The medical visit took place at Levrans’ home office in 2020. The witness said he got up and left before the visit was over because of inappropriate touching. The witness told his doctor what happened. The prosecution dropped its case on Wednesday after calling a total of twelve witnesses for the preliminary hearings. A continuation of the preliminary investigation will resume in May, when the lawyers will bring their case to court.

