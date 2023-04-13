The 1: The hunt for crickets next star | Lydia Greenway: Era-defining shift in the women’s game | Cricket news

England legend Lydia Greenway is excited about the “massive platform” women’s cricket now has, as she spoke at the launch of The 1, cricket’s quest for the next best female all-rounder.

The league is based on the NFL Combine, where girls ages 12-18 must pass a series of challenges to test their batting, bowling, and fielding. The winner will receive a sponsorship from Kookaburra pro.

Born out of lockdown, this third year of the competition is hosted at Trent Bridge and teamed up with East Midlands women’s team The Blaze.

told Greenway Sky Sports news“The experience The 1 provides isn’t just about playing, they get the chance to get some media training, they get the chance to win a bat sponsorship…they’re starting to understand, ‘This is what it’s all about. could be ‘like to be a professional cricketer’.”

Becoming a professional cricketer is now a legitimate career path for girls across the country.

India’s inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) last month was another example of women’s cricket yielding a huge return on investment. The tournament reached over 50 million viewers in its first week.

“If people don’t get sport presented in a way that does it justice, it won’t get the support or following it arguably deserves,” added Greenway.

Nat Sciver-Brunt hit an unbeaten 60 off 55 balls to help Mumbai Indians to victory over the Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League final



Mumbai Indians were crowned WPL champions, with England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt – who sold for £320,000 at the WPL auction – helping secure the team’s seven-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals in the final with a Player-of-the-Match winning contribution of 60 not out with the bat.

As a field coach for Mumbai, Greenway witnessed the success of the tournament.

“Since I retired, that was an experience as memorable as any playing experience I’ve had,” she said.

“It will be part of women’s cricket history, a huge springboard, an era that has broken down barriers.”

The 1 is an example of the basic events needed to support the growth of the game. Girls from all over the country are tested not only on their skill, but also on their ability to handle the pressures of a high-stakes competition.

“The trajectory of women’s cricket is fast-paced and exciting,” added Greenway. “In some ways, that brings its own challenges in making sure the structures and foundations can keep up with that growth.”

Image:

Maddy Reynolds (left) was the 2021 winner and Rhia Sedha (right) won the 2022 award





Last year’s tournament was won by Yorkshire U18’s Rhia Sedha, an all-rounder whose dream is to play for England. Sedha also plays for the men’s team at Shadwell Cricket Club, where she took 30 wickets last season.

Greenway added: “Some of the girls coming into The 1 are the only girls in their cricket club. I hope The 1 gives them the confidence and belief that they can compete on an equal footing with their peers.”

From youth coaches to England stars, female representation is essential throughout the game.

This year’s Women’s Ashes will see matches held at international venues for the first time, including Lord’s and The Ageas Bowl. This platform parity has led to record ticket sales, with over 55,000 tickets sold.

Image:

Lord’s, the ‘Home of Cricket’, is hosting a Women’s Ashes match for the first time this summer





“There is a huge platform for women [cricket] now, a platform to demonstrate skills, I think that’s very important,” Sedha said.

“In addition to a platform for new girls coming in, the available facilities, there are many more women’s coaches.”

The Hundred has also been a revolutionary move, with men’s and women’s competitions held at the same venue on the same day. Fans who had only been introduced to men’s cricket were suddenly introduced to the women’s game in a fast and exciting way.

“Everyone I’ve talked to has said the women’s part of The Hundred was probably the best part of The Hundred that was introduced,” said Greenway.

From The Hundred to the T20 format and The Ashes, no form of women’s cricket is excluded from its unprecedented growth. The world of cricket that the girls who compete in The 1 enter is an exciting unknown.

This year’s winner could become England’s next star or, perhaps more importantly, cultivate a love of cricket that will last for the rest of his life.