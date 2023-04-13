Sports
WTWF: Boston College Defense 2023 Spring Football Game
Just a few more days until the peak of spring practices. The exact format isn’t quite decided yet, but as always it seems to be a light affair. It seemed a bit quieter on the football front, but after 14 hard practices the team will want to have fun, so this isn’t so much something to watch out for as a re-introduction to the team.
Much of the starting line-up in the first seven returns, along with many young players who have gained valuable experience in reserve roles. However, secondary will see some new faces.
Coaching is perhaps the most notable thing to watch on the defensive side. With the departure of Tem Lukabus, the Eagles will hire co-defensive coordinators in Aazar Abdul-Rahim and Sean Duggan. The good side of that is things aren’t going to change schematically. However, the implementation will have to. Again, we weren’t quite sure what the layout of this game will be like, but it would be nice to see if the two DCs are placed on opposite sides and name their games a little differently.
Defense line
Michigan transfer George Rooks is the big new name coming in. A great athlete who can move down the line, the Jersey native is also known for knocking down a few balls. Hafley noted how he also threw a few balls loose in practice.
Other notes from spring training, Shitta Sillah just came back a few weeks ago after missing game one after last season, so it’s doubtful he’ll be in the game. Donovan Ezeiruaku returns after replacing Sillah, and junior Neto Okpala will also be a name to watch from the edge. Duggan noted how sophomore Edwin Kolenge has made a big move in recent weeks.
Entering redshirt sophomores Nigel Tate and Owen Stoudmire behind senior DT Cam Horsley. Two more sophomores in Ty Clemons and Kwan Williams are great bodies that will battle to break through.
Final note, is freshman Josiah Griffin, brother of last year’s breakaway Joe, joining the team. While he probably won’t have the immediate impact his brother had, he may give us a glimpse this weekend.
Linebackers
BC returns the entire linebacking corps. Super senior Vinny DePalmas back, alongside Bryce Steele and Kam Arnold. DePalma was the team’s top tackler and the junior Steele returns after being sidelined last season. The trio are all lead leaders on the team.
Then there’s Jaylen Blackwell and Owen McGowan as the main following guys. Blackwell had a solid impact last season with 19 tackles and two sacks.
Defensive backs
Many of the mainstays are gone on the backend. The likes of Josh DeBerry and Jason Maitre are gone, but now sophomores Jalen Cheek and Amari Jackson can build on a solid start to their collegiate careers. Jackson made his breakthrough and started four games midway through the season, but then an injury halted some of his progress.
But don’t worry, there’s still a strong veteran presence at Elijah Jones. Khari Johnson is also returning to his hometown via Arkansas, as is Harvard man Alex Washington. All are graduate students with extensive experience.
In safety, Steve Lubischer returns after backing Jaiden Woodbey. Cole Batson heads into his redshirt sophomore year after picking up valuable playing time towards the end of last season, even starting the NC State game.
Shawn Battle, Carter Davis, and KP Price are the new freshmen who arrived early on campus.
Special bonus teams
Connor Lytton had a tough season on September 17, having missed just one in his first season. He probably still has the leg for kicking competition, but Mass. sophomore Liam Connor will continue to compete with him.
Be sure to check out Curtis’s preview of the offense yesterday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bcinterruption.com/2023/4/12/23678737/wtwf-boston-college-defense-2023-spring-football-game
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- US, UK Announce New Sanctions Targeting Russia’s Very Rich | Russo-Ukrainian War News
- English National Opera settles on 24 million to support London relocation | English National Opera (ENO)
- Good hockey game, big point, Avs still holds playoff fate despite losing to Edmonton Oilers
- ‘I love fashion’: Toronto teacher’s outfits go viral on social media
- Google Releases April 2023 Review Update
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Japanese private lunar lander touchdown trial targeting April 25
- Study finds that when children are told they were born via assisted reproductive technology, it can affect outcomes
- Exclusive: Leaked US intelligence document claims Serbia agreed to arm Ukraine
- Actor Joe Pantoliano settles down with Wilton Woman after 2020 crash
- Tracy earns B1G Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week for 2nd time – Ohio State Buckeyes
- Men’s hair care and styling products market size is expected to grow USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, Europe is expected to account for 31% of market growth