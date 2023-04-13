WTWF: Boston College Defense 2023 Spring Football Game

Just a few more days until the peak of spring practices. The exact format isn’t quite decided yet, but as always it seems to be a light affair. It seemed a bit quieter on the football front, but after 14 hard practices the team will want to have fun, so this isn’t so much something to watch out for as a re-introduction to the team.

Much of the starting line-up in the first seven returns, along with many young players who have gained valuable experience in reserve roles. However, secondary will see some new faces.

Coaching is perhaps the most notable thing to watch on the defensive side. With the departure of Tem Lukabus, the Eagles will hire co-defensive coordinators in Aazar Abdul-Rahim and Sean Duggan. The good side of that is things aren’t going to change schematically. However, the implementation will have to. Again, we weren’t quite sure what the layout of this game will be like, but it would be nice to see if the two DCs are placed on opposite sides and name their games a little differently.

Defense line

Michigan transfer George Rooks is the big new name coming in. A great athlete who can move down the line, the Jersey native is also known for knocking down a few balls. Hafley noted how he also threw a few balls loose in practice.

Other notes from spring training, Shitta Sillah just came back a few weeks ago after missing game one after last season, so it’s doubtful he’ll be in the game. Donovan Ezeiruaku returns after replacing Sillah, and junior Neto Okpala will also be a name to watch from the edge. Duggan noted how sophomore Edwin Kolenge has made a big move in recent weeks.

Entering redshirt sophomores Nigel Tate and Owen Stoudmire behind senior DT Cam Horsley. Two more sophomores in Ty Clemons and Kwan Williams are great bodies that will battle to break through.

Final note, is freshman Josiah Griffin, brother of last year’s breakaway Joe, joining the team. While he probably won’t have the immediate impact his brother had, he may give us a glimpse this weekend.

Linebackers

BC returns the entire linebacking corps. Super senior Vinny DePalmas back, alongside Bryce Steele and Kam Arnold. DePalma was the team’s top tackler and the junior Steele returns after being sidelined last season. The trio are all lead leaders on the team.

Then there’s Jaylen Blackwell and Owen McGowan as the main following guys. Blackwell had a solid impact last season with 19 tackles and two sacks.

Defensive backs

Many of the mainstays are gone on the backend. The likes of Josh DeBerry and Jason Maitre are gone, but now sophomores Jalen Cheek and Amari Jackson can build on a solid start to their collegiate careers. Jackson made his breakthrough and started four games midway through the season, but then an injury halted some of his progress.

But don’t worry, there’s still a strong veteran presence at Elijah Jones. Khari Johnson is also returning to his hometown via Arkansas, as is Harvard man Alex Washington. All are graduate students with extensive experience.

In safety, Steve Lubischer returns after backing Jaiden Woodbey. Cole Batson heads into his redshirt sophomore year after picking up valuable playing time towards the end of last season, even starting the NC State game.

Shawn Battle, Carter Davis, and KP Price are the new freshmen who arrived early on campus.

Special bonus teams

Connor Lytton had a tough season on September 17, having missed just one in his first season. He probably still has the leg for kicking competition, but Mass. sophomore Liam Connor will continue to compete with him.

Be sure to check out Curtis’s preview of the offense yesterday.