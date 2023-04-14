CU Buffs Veterans Impressing New Staff – BuffZone

With a large influx of transfers and more on the horizon, much of the focus this offseason has been on the newcomers to the Colorado football team.

However, there are some CU veterans who are also impressing the new coaching staff this spring.

On the offensive line, CU has three returning starters, left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, right tackle Jake Wiley and center Van Wells and all three continue to battle for their spot after head coach Deion Sanders and his staff added seven transfers to the group.

Those guys are workers, man, offensive line coach Bill OBoyle said of the returning trio. I’m happy with them. They all do good things. They all work now. They are all improving.

I know that’s the power part that we really missed and that’s something that we really need to address, especially in this off-season. This summer is huge for those guys. I like the way those guys compete and as I told them right away, they all bought in. I was glad they all stayed.

Purchasing is not easy for a group that has gone through so many changes. Wells is only in his second season of college football, but Wiley is on his fifth position as coach (and fourth head coach) since arriving in 2019 and Christian-Lichtenhan is on his fourth position as coach (and third head coach) since entering CU 2020.

If those guys go through five, six O-line coaches in the time they have, they don’t trust me, OBoyle said. They don’t trust anyone who comes in here. That’s what I get from those guys. They need to be able to trust what they are doing and they buy in. I’m happy with them.

At linebacker, junior Isaac Hurtado, who played just two snaps in 2022, is one of only nine players on the entire team to earn his number.

(Hurtado) was at the bottom of my list, I’ll tell you, but he played that first exhibition game we had and he showed up out of nowhere, said linebackers coach Andre Hart. I mean he played at a very different pace than the other guys and even though he was at the bottom I think that created some competition in my room to make sure he could get his number before about three, four guys that are in front of them .

And I also moved (Hurtado) to what we call the gold team, or the second team. So he’s going against those who are now and I’m looking forward to seeing exactly how he continues to progress.

Also at linebacker, Hart said junior Marvin Ham II has moved to a more internal role, which suits him better than being a strong backer a year ago.

He’s smart and moves well, Hart said, adding that sophomore Aubrey Smith was also one who really impressed me with his level of talent.

Ham has played 29 games, with five starts, in his four seasons with CU, while Smith played 79 defensive snaps as a true freshman last season.

In addition, safety Trevor Woods and tight end Louis Passarello have joined Hurtado as number-earning returning players.

Passarello was one of two players to get their numbers on Thursday, along with edge rusher Jordan Domineck, a transfer from Arkansas.

Comes along

As a group, the Buffs linebackers are getting better and better, but tackling hasn’t been up to Hart’s standard so far.

I think we definitely got smarter and more responsive to the pace of our offenses based on the plays that were deployed, Hart said. But I think we still need to toughen up a little bit and I mean that when it comes to our approach. It’s a mindset and I’m not sure if the days that run together and how hard we’ve practiced hit them, but we need to toughen up. There is no reason to miss tackles or leave plays like that on the field and if we were going to be the best we need to get better at it.

remarkable

Wells has been the center of the first team this spring, but more competition is on its way. Bam (Wells), he’ll hit the easy button every once in a while and want to take that (rest), OBoyle said. The biggest thing with Bam right now is competition. Bam knows there are some good centers after him, but he’s not pressuring that guy to take his job right now. The Buffs are off Friday and return to the field on Saturday.