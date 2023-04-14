TENNIS: Lions drop 5-2 decision at NSU in second straight grueling SLC game | SLU lions





NATTHITOCHES, La. Playing its second four-hour game in as many days, the Southeastern Louisiana University women’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 decision in Northwestern State in Southland Conference women’s tennis action in the regular season finale Thursday afternoon at the Jack Fisher Tennis Complex. A day after a marathon 4-3 victory over Nicholls that included four three-set singles matches, SLU (10-9, 3-4 SLC) came back from a slow start to threaten the Lady Demons (12-8, 4- 3 SLC) before finally dropping the hard-fought match. This was a great college tennis game, said Southeastern head coach Jason Hayes. Both teams played very well. We had our chances and I’m so proud of the way we fought our way back after being down, but I thank Northwestern State, one of the best teams in our conference. The game started with a hotly contested double point. After NSU took the advantage with a 6-4 win on court 3, the SLU duo of Putri Insani and Flory Bierma (12-5, 5-2 SLC) tied the doubles with a 7-5 win over Lady Demons Tjasa Klevisar and Ayu Ishibashi at number 1. The double came down on court 2, where Northwestern State took a 7-5 win to claim a 1-0 lead. We came back from a tough day in doubles yesterday and played really well today, Hayes noted. I was very happy with the energy we came out with. NSU took straight wins on lanes 3 and 4 in singles to take a 3-0 lead, but Southeastern would fight their way back into the game. First at No. 1, Insani (13-4, 4-3 SLC) swept past Klevisar, 6-3, 6-4. Bierma (8-9, 2-5 SLC) outlasted Mariella Minetti, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4) on court 5 to bring in the Lions, 3-2. The last two singles were decided in three sets. Lion Gabrielle Dekkers (9-7, 2-5 SLC) overcame a 5-2 deficit in the second set to force a third set before finally falling, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 to No. 2 against Ishibashi. Northwestern State secured the final margin at No. 6, where SLU’s Alba Perez (7-10, 1-6 SLC) dropped a 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-1 decision to Lady Demon Renske Ubachs. Southeastern will next compete in the Southland Conference Championships, scheduled for April 20-23 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Northwestern state 5, Southeast 2 Singles: Know. 1 Putri Insani (SLU) def. Tjasa Klevisar (NSU) 6-3, 6-4 No. 2 Ayu Ishibashi (NSU) def. Gabrielle Dekkers (SLU) 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 No. 3 Paige Wise (NSU) Defeats. Carla DelBarrio (SLU) 6-2, 6-2 But. 4 Sofi Garcia (NSU) defeats. Kate Oborina (SLU) 6-4, 6-1 No. 5 Flory Bierma (SLU) def. Mariella Minetti (NSU) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4) But. 6 Rennes Ubachs (NSU) beats. Alba Perez (SLU) 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-1 Doubles: #1 Insani/Bierma (SLU) def. Klevisar/Ishibashi (NSU) 7-5 No. 2 Paige Wise/Mariella Minetti (NSU) final Dekkers/Del Barrio (SLU) 7-5 Yes. 3 Defeats Garcia/Dorota Szczgielska (NSU). Oborina/Perez (SLU) 6-4 40 LOVE CLUB All membership fees and donations to both the 40 Love Club and S Club (tennis) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern tennis program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at laa@southeastern.edu or (985) 549-5091 or by visiting www.lionup.com. SOCIAL MEDIA For more information on Southeastern Tennis, follow @LionUpTennis on Twitter, like /SLUathletics on Facebook, and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel.

