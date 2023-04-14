Sports
Daily Skate: Erik Largen’s new contract is a sign of college hockey’s next arms race – Grand Forks Herald
GRAND FORKS Alaska coach Erik Largen signed a new contract this week after leading the Nanooks to a game of the NCAA Tournament.
It’s a five-year deal worth $200,000 a year. It goes through the 2027-28 season.
But the most interesting part of his contract is not his salary or term.
Largen’s deal includes several investments in the hockey program, increased salaries for support staff such as the strength and conditioning coaches, equipment manager and operations director, an increased recruiting budget, game guarantees for opponents traveling to Fairbanks and, perhaps most notably, salaries for three assistant coaches.
Yes, three.
Starting next season, college hockey teams will be allowed to pay three assistant coaches. Right now, two is the limit.
There has been much speculation about how many programs would actually pay for a third assistant coach and how many would keep the third on a voluntary basis.
Alaska has one of the lower salary pools for coaches in the country. Consider: Minnesota-State Mankato hired Luke Strand this week, and his base salary will be $140,000 a year more than Largen’s.
So if the Nanooks start paying a third assistant, it’s likely to set off a chain reaction for the rest of the country.
Every coaching staff will point to the Nanooks as proof that they will be left without a third paid assistant.
It could be a busy summer with likely many assistant vacancies.
Largen’s contract requires his assistant coach to earn $120,000 a year. The other two assistants will earn $90,000 and $40,000.
Several former UND players are chasing championships in Europe.
In the top Austrian league, former UND teammates Andrew MacWilliam And Geno Road are again defensive partners, playing for Salzburg. They play against former UND teammate Matt Fratin and Bolzano (Italy) in the final. Salzburg leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.
In Finland, Ben Blood and the Lahti-based Pelicans won their best-of-seven semifinal series 4-2 and defeated Ilves 3-1 in the Game 6 clincher Thursday. Top seeded Tappara awaits Blood and the Pelicans in the finals.
In Norway, Ludvig Hoff and Stavanger are tied 2-2 in the final against Storhamar. Hoff scored in one of Stavanger’s wins and provided an assist in the other.
In England’s Premier League Danny Christ (Sheffield) and gift bark (Belfast from Northern Ireland) are both in the semi-finals with their teams. The semifinals and championship games are one-game shots, like the NCAA tournament.
Kristo, who scored two goals and scored three points in the quarter-final, will play Cardiff on Saturday, while Bast and Belfast will play Nottingham.
The championship is scheduled for Sunday. The final four will all be played in Nottingham.
Mav players follow Hastings
Head coach Mike Hastings and assistant head coach Todd Knottwho went from Minnesota State-Mankato to Wisconsin earlier this month will also bring some of their old players to Madison.
A pair of Maverick freshmen have committed themselves to the Badgers from the transfer portal in forwards this week Christian Fitzgerald And Simon Tassie.
Fitzgerald scored 16 goals and tallied 29 points as a rookie. Tassy, who was injured at the start of the season, had one goal and five points in 15 games.
There’s still a big name from the Mavericks in the portal: center david silywho scored 23 goals last season and set a team-high 39 points.
One of the best recruits in the state of Minnesota, defenseman Aaron Pionk of the Waterloo Black Hawks, sparked speculation this weekend that he was interested in disbanding, when the Maverick logo was no longer next to his name on Waterloo’s line card. However, Pionk has signed a National Letter of Intent, so he should get out and go elsewhere.
Former UND and Warroad High standout Brock Nelson scored two goals to lead the New York Islanders to a 4-2 victory over Montreal on Wednesday night, clinching the last available playoff spot.
Nelson finished the season with 36 goals and 75 points. It was his second season in a row in which he scored more than 35 goals. A year ago he had 37.
Bag ParisAged 38, he finished the regular season with 21 goals and 34 points in 82 games while playing on minimum base salary in the league.
Where will Perron end up?
AND recruit Jayden Perron has one of the most prolific U.S. Hockey League seasons of any UND recruit in the past 20 years.
Perron, of the Chicago Steel, currently has 69 points with four games left. In the past two decades, the only UND commits to have more Jack Blake (77 in 2021-22), Mike Cichy (76 in 2008-2009) and Owen McLaughlin (72 in 2021-22).
Jason Gregoire had 69 in 2007-08 and Brock Boeser had 68 in 2014-15. After Boeser, UND incoming freshman Michael Emerson is next with 63 points.
Perron and Emerson will be Fighting Hawks rookies in the fall.
- St. Cloud State got a big boost this week with Zak Okabe announcing his intention to return for a fifth season. Okabe had 18 goals and 36 points for the Huskies last season. He placed third on the team in both goals and points.
- Denver defender Mike Benningthe National Collegiate Hockey Conference offensive defenseman of the year, signed with the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, giving up his last two years of college eligibility.
- Bowling Green striking Austen Swankler he said
plans to return to the Falcons
next season. Swankler was one of college hockey’s top undiscovered free agents. Last season he scored 19 goals and 44 points.
- Three of the four starting goalkeepers in the NCAA Frozen Four have now signed pro deals. Quinnipiacs Yaniv Perets signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Hurricanes, whose head coach is Rod Brind’Amour. Notably the son of Brind’Amour, Skyler, was teammates with Perets at Quinnipiac. Boston University goalkeeper Drew seller signed with the Chicago Blackhawks and Michigan goaltender Eric Portillo signed with the Los Angeles Kings organization.
- Michigan lost a third player to an NHL signing early Wednesday. Sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich, a first-round pick, signed to the Florida Panthers. He joins Portillo and defender Luke Hughes (New Jersey Devils) as Michigan signers so far this offseason.
