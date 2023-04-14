Bresko, Daniele, Devaney Impress Pacific Coast Intercollegiate





LONG BEACH, California. Shelby Danielle broke a meeting record at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate, Mathis Bresco (pictured above) took over the conference lead in the men’s and Rory Devaney And Maya Holman each had standout performances to highlight action for Cal Poly track and field at a pair of meetings in Southern California on Thursday. Intercollegiate Pacific Coast Daniele stole the show at the one-day meeting hosted by Long Beach State University at Jack Rose Track. Daniele ran a life-best time of 23.60 seconds to win the women’s 200 meters and break the meet record in the event. Daniele, who is ranked No. 3 all-time in Cal Poly history at the event, shaved 0.13 seconds off her personal best. Daniele also had a strong performance in the 100 meter sprint, finishing seventh (11.699 seconds) and crossing the finish line just behind teammate Jadyn Snaer in sixth place (11.695 seconds). Bresko had a decent day in the men’s pole vault, bettering a personal best of 17 feet, 7 inches to finish fifth. He now owns the top brand in the Big West. Last year, Bresko won the conference title, finishing one place short of qualifying for the NCAA Championships in Eugene. Devaney, who broke the school record in the men’s hammer throw two weeks ago, climbed to No. 6 all-time in the men’s discus throw on Thursday with a throw of 175 feet, 1 inch to continue his stellar freshman campaign. One season best (39-10) allowed Melody Nwagwu to place fourth in the women’s triple jump, while Tyler Esteves ran a wind-assisted time of 10.52 seconds in the men’s 100-meter sprint, placing sixth. Kevin Schmitt tied his personal best in the men’s high jump (6-9) to secure fourth place and also finished ninth in the javelin throw. freshman Baxter Kitteringham was seventh in the javelin throw, Joey Southo seventh in the 400 hurdles (54.77) and freshman Tibyasa Matovu took eighth place in the triple jump. Annie Hatzenbeler placed eighth in the women’s pole vault, while Anisa Rind ran a season best in the 400 (56.89) and finished eighth. Day 1 Bryan Clay Invitation After the first day of competition at the Bryan Clay Invitational, Holman is in first place in the Group D heptathlon with 2,929 points. The sophomore posted a personal best (5-4.5) in the high jump and took first place in Group D, placed second in the 100 hurdles (14.75 seconds) and ran a personal best in the 200 (26. 56). Holman will participate in the last three parts of the heptathlon on Friday the 800, long jump and javelin throw. Under the lights in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Anthony Guera (9:04.32), Oscar Gomez (9:49.69) and Nina St John (11:01.58) all set personal bests. On Friday, some of Cal Poly’s top distance runners will compete in day two of the Bryan Clay Invitational, while the rest of the team will begin competing in the two-day Beach Invitational at Jack Rose Track. Cal Poly Results



Pacific Coast Intercollegiate Full Results



WOMEN

disc 27, Amaya Lopez-Fuller , 157-11. 47, Isabella Rigby 138-6.

high jump 26, Lariel Henley 5-1.25.

Long jump 13, Melody Nwagwu 18-8.5.

triple jump 4, Melody Nwagwu 39-10.

Pole vault 8, Annie Hatzenbeler 12-10.

100 hurdles 26, Ashpin Oliver 2:48 pm.

100 6, Jadyn Snaer , 11,695. 7, Shelby Danielle 11,699.

200 1, Shelby Danielle , 23.60. 16, Jadyn Snaer , 24.65. 29, Ashpin Oliver , 25.21. 35, Katelyn Carr , 25.36. 40, Beautiful Aduaka 25.52.

400 8, Anisa Rind 56.89.



GENTLEMEN

Hammer 21, Corban Payne , 183-7. 24, Devon Cetti 180-5.

Javelin 7, Baxter Kitteringham , 192-11. 9, Kevin Schmitt , 191-4. 17, Nick Oud 179-2.

disc 16, Rory Devaney 175-1.

Shot put 31, Devon Cetti 51-0.75.

High jump 4, Kevin Schmitt 6-9.

Long jump 14, Noah Bustos , 23-3.5. 29, Bailey Jones , 22-1. 48, Nick Oud 19-4.75.

triple jump 8, Tibyasa Matovu 45-10.5.

Pole vault 5, Mathis Bresco , 17-7. 20, Bag Volpe , 3-11:25 p.m. 32, Christian Valles , 15-5.5. 40, Nick Oud 13-11.75 am.

100 6, Tyler Esteves 10.52. 38, MacGregor TeSelle , 10.87. 43, Noah Bustos 10.98.

200 17, MacGregor TeSelle , 21.73. 22, Tyler Esteves , 21.83. 32, Chris Davis 22.13.

110 hurdles 36, Nick Old, 17.64.

400 hurdles 7, Joey Grove, 54.77. Bryan Clay invitees Day 1 Results



WOMEN

Heptathlon Group D current position 1, Maya Holman 2,929 points.

3,000 steeplechase 75, Nina St John 11:01.58.



GENTLEMEN

3,000 steeplechase 60, Anthony Guera , 9:04.32. 118, Oscar Gomez 9:49.69.

