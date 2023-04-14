Sports
Ukrainian ice hockey team, dodge airstrikes, play on to show they’re still alive
By Krisztina Than and Gyori Boldizsar
MISKOLC, Hungary (Reuters) Ukraine’s national ice hockey players have been forced to train with air raid sirens interrupting practice and sending them underground for cover as they worry about their loved ones, but they have managed to keep their focus.
The team visited Hungary this month as part of preparations for the World Third Division Championships in Estonia. Their training program in Miskolc included two friendlies against Hungary, both of which they won against a team scheduled to play in the first tier, two full divisions higher than Ukraine.
It’s a bit weird, said assistant coach Konstantin Simchuk. Someone in the war and someone just playing hockey. We understand that we have to keep it moving, we have to play hockey and we have to probably show the whole world that we are alive.
For player Igor Merezhko, a trip to Hungary meant much more than two wins against the hosts. It meant a reunion with his best friend from the heavily shelled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, now occupied by Russia.
Merezhko, 24, was playing for Russian club Rubin Tyumen when he woke up on February 24 last year, the first day of the Russian invasion, to learn that Russia had bombed Mariupol, where his friend Vadim Mazur was playing.
I actually didn’t think of family first, I think of my boyfriend, Vadim. I texted him first, Merezhko recalls.
Staying in Russia was no longer an option. He played a few more matches for the Russian team as he could not immediately terminate his contract. Then he broke his jaw on the ice, giving him a chance to leave. After rehabilitation, he signed with the Danish club Odense Bulldogs.
His friend Mazur moved to play for the club Sokil Kyiv, who won the Ukrainian championship this year. The two, who share a room in a hotel in Hungary, had a lot to catch up on.
Merezhko, who has not visited Ukraine for two years, said he agreed with the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision to exclude the Russian and Belarusian teams from world championships next season.
I would say right now they don’t have to play in Olympics and other things but in the future yes I would like to play against them because they are good players if you look at the quality but you don’t want them right now to play.
This view was shared by others on the team. Players from Ukraine have been training in harsh conditions, with several ice rinks destroyed or damaged and air raid warnings interrupting training. Several players left to join the army.
Assistant national coach Simchuk, who is also head coach of Sokil Kyiv, said he had played eight seasons in Russia and still had friends there, but playing against Russia was now unthinkable.
I can’t even imagine how it’s possible to be on the same ice, Simchuk said.
While the mood of the 26 Ukrainian players in Hungary ran high and jokes flew through the dressing room, thoughts of war were never far away.
The best motivation for all of us is to represent our country (against) the best parties, especially (as) people, and then in hockey, said Gleb Krivoshapkin, 22, who plays for Ukrainian team HK Kremenchuk. He was born and raised in Kharkiv, badly damaged by Russian missile attacks, where his parents still live.
Krivoshapkin played in the United States in the 2019-2020 season, but said he would not leave Ukraine to play for a foreign club while the war is still raging.
In January he went back to Kharkiv to see his parents and found many buildings destroyed and ice rinks badly damaged. Asked what kept him in Ukraine, he said it was home and family.
This is where I was born, where I lived most of my time, he said. This is the place I love the most.
(Writing by Krisztina Than; reporting by Krisztina Than and Boldizsar Gyori; editing by Nick Macfie)
|
Sources
2/ https://whbl.com/2023/04/14/ukraine-ice-hockey-team-dodging-air-raids-play-on-to-show-were-still-alive/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Fouad Messaoudi takes NCAA lead and breaks school record in 1,500 yards at Bryan Clay Invitational
- “It literally broke the internet”
- President Jokowi and the First Lady arrive in Hanover, Germany
- Hollywood tech community showcases HDR cinema rollout – The Hollywood Reporter
- Sudan launches airstrikes as Khartoum clashes escalate – BBC News
- Fool the country once, shame on us. But not twice.
- Donald Trump roasts Ron DeSantis for being ‘outclassed’ by Mickey Mouse
- USA women’s hockey team advances to IIHF World Championship final with resounding win over Czech Republic
- Rosemont expects a boost from the Democratic convention, but it remains to be seen how big it will be
- Swimming is like meditation for me
- ‘JAMBush’ fierce fashion, warriors; tamed experience | Entertainment
- Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum / Vastushilpa Sangath