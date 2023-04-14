Ukrainian ice hockey team, dodge airstrikes, play on to show they’re still alive

By Krisztina Than and Gyori Boldizsar

MISKOLC, Hungary (Reuters) Ukraine’s national ice hockey players have been forced to train with air raid sirens interrupting practice and sending them underground for cover as they worry about their loved ones, but they have managed to keep their focus.

The team visited Hungary this month as part of preparations for the World Third Division Championships in Estonia. Their training program in Miskolc included two friendlies against Hungary, both of which they won against a team scheduled to play in the first tier, two full divisions higher than Ukraine.

It’s a bit weird, said assistant coach Konstantin Simchuk. Someone in the war and someone just playing hockey. We understand that we have to keep it moving, we have to play hockey and we have to probably show the whole world that we are alive.

For player Igor Merezhko, a trip to Hungary meant much more than two wins against the hosts. It meant a reunion with his best friend from the heavily shelled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, now occupied by Russia.

Merezhko, 24, was playing for Russian club Rubin Tyumen when he woke up on February 24 last year, the first day of the Russian invasion, to learn that Russia had bombed Mariupol, where his friend Vadim Mazur was playing.

I actually didn’t think of family first, I think of my boyfriend, Vadim. I texted him first, Merezhko recalls.

Staying in Russia was no longer an option. He played a few more matches for the Russian team as he could not immediately terminate his contract. Then he broke his jaw on the ice, giving him a chance to leave. After rehabilitation, he signed with the Danish club Odense Bulldogs.

His friend Mazur moved to play for the club Sokil Kyiv, who won the Ukrainian championship this year. The two, who share a room in a hotel in Hungary, had a lot to catch up on.

Merezhko, who has not visited Ukraine for two years, said he agreed with the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision to exclude the Russian and Belarusian teams from world championships next season.

I would say right now they don’t have to play in Olympics and other things but in the future yes I would like to play against them because they are good players if you look at the quality but you don’t want them right now to play.

This view was shared by others on the team. Players from Ukraine have been training in harsh conditions, with several ice rinks destroyed or damaged and air raid warnings interrupting training. Several players left to join the army.

Assistant national coach Simchuk, who is also head coach of Sokil Kyiv, said he had played eight seasons in Russia and still had friends there, but playing against Russia was now unthinkable.

I can’t even imagine how it’s possible to be on the same ice, Simchuk said.

While the mood of the 26 Ukrainian players in Hungary ran high and jokes flew through the dressing room, thoughts of war were never far away.

The best motivation for all of us is to represent our country (against) the best parties, especially (as) people, and then in hockey, said Gleb Krivoshapkin, 22, who plays for Ukrainian team HK Kremenchuk. He was born and raised in Kharkiv, badly damaged by Russian missile attacks, where his parents still live.

Krivoshapkin played in the United States in the 2019-2020 season, but said he would not leave Ukraine to play for a foreign club while the war is still raging.

In January he went back to Kharkiv to see his parents and found many buildings destroyed and ice rinks badly damaged. Asked what kept him in Ukraine, he said it was home and family.

This is where I was born, where I lived most of my time, he said. This is the place I love the most.

