Matt Ritchie takes on Joelinton in a game of foosball table tennis during practice





Newcastle United’s social media team have released a fantastic video showing the boy’s competitive side in training, with Matt Ritchie taking on the mighty Joelinton at table tennis football with Bruno Guimaraes watching. The three minute video of NUFC TV shows Matt Targett with Matt Ritchie taking on Javi Manquillo and Kieran Trippier in a table doubles match. The Matts walk away 7-1 victors. At the end of the game, they all move to different parts of the training ground, except Ritchie who stays by the table to challenge his next victim. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> As Joelinton exits the building, Ritchie wastes no time voicing his challenge, telling Joelinton, Step into my office. After some resistance from the 40 million Brazilian he duly accepts and proceeds to teach Matt Ritchie while his mate, Bruno Guimaraes, watches from the side. Bruno Guimaraes just wanted to play with his friend Joelinton Bruno was baffled at first how they could play without a partner, I think he just wanted to be involved, bless him. But he was there to support his Brazilian compatriot. We see Joelinton’s inner beast at one point as he scores a point and yells at Ritchie to go get the ball with a menacing RUN!. Imagine that you are charging towards you on the field. It’s no wonder he’s so good these days, the opposition must be terrified of him. < class=""> Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images Meanwhile, the goalkeepers all play a game of threesomes on the Footvolley Court, showing off their silky smooth skills with Loris Karius scoring a point with a beautiful volley. This kind of content from the club is a breath of fresh air I love these little glimpses behind the scenes, the guys acting natural, laughing and joking, but still keeping their competitive nature. Incidentally, Joelinton came out victorious in the table tennis game, but if you listen closely at the end of the clip, you can hear Ritchie trying to change the rules. Brilliant. More stuff like this, please, NUFC TV. < style="display:block;padding-top:0.1111%"/> Show all < style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/> < style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/> Alex Murphy trains with Newcastle’s first team ahead of Aston Villa

