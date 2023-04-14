KU footballers Kelan Robinson and Grant Glasgow announce plans to enter transfer portal





Kansas fans watch the Jayhawk football team on Saturday, September 6, 2014 at Memorial Stadium. Two other members of the Kansas football team announced their plans on Wednesday to enter the transfer portal when the window opens this weekend. Wide receiver Kelan Robinson, a sophomore from Grand Prairie, Texas, and walk-on place kicker Grant Glasgow, a freshman from Lawrence High, both shared their plans on social media. Robinson, who caught a touchdown at the recent Spring Showcase event that wrapped up the Jayhawks’ spring training, said in his announcement that he used his time at KU to learn how to grow on and off the field. “To the Jayhawks family and teammates for all the support and love during the two years they spent there,” he wrote. “It was a blessing to wear crimson and blue and earn the right to call myself a Jayhawk.” Robinson is leaving Kansas after appearing in 11 games in two seasons – 10 in 2022 and the Finals in 2021 – and without a catch. He will be eligible for another three years at his next stop. Glasgow, who was a standout football player and kicker at Lawrence High School before deciding to pursue his career in Kansas, noted in his social media announcement that his decision to enter the portal came after “many prayers and conversations with my family”. Glasgow has four more years to qualify at its next stop. Jalon Daniels on top-10 list Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, has landed in the top 10 on an ESPN list designed to identify the nation’s top quarterbacks heading into the 2023 season. ESPN’s Dave Wilson wrote that Daniels, who landed at No. 10 on the list, has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the country, both in terms of his talent and his production. “It was a remarkable rise for Daniels, a late bloomer who was an unannounced recruit before earning some Heisman hype last season, as he led the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start after throwing 11 TDs to 1 INT over that span” Wilson wrote. Before Daniels on the list are: USC’s Caleb Williams, Oregon’s Bo Nix, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. KU’s Daniels is the only Big 12 QB in the top 10. The only other Big 12 quarterback even named is Oklahoma’s Dillion Gabriel, who received one vote. That fact, and the new faces who will hold the position in the conference next season, certainly add some support to the claim that Jalon Daniels could be the best quarterback in Big 12 country going into the 2023 season, maybe even the start. of the preseason going to earn all-in. Big 12 awards. PREVIOUS POST Jayhawks eager to kick off Kansas Relays 100th anniversary

Written by Matt Tait A native of Colorado, Matt moved to Lawrence in 1988 and has been in the city ever since. He graduated from Lawrence High in 1996 and the University of Kansas in 2000 with a degree in journalism. After covering KU sports for the University Daily Kansan and Rivals.com, Matt joined the World Company (and later Ogden Publications) in 2001 and held various positions at the newspaper and KUsports over the past 20+ years. com. He became the Journal-World Sports Editor in 2018. Throughout his career, Matt has won several local and national awards from both the Associated Press Sports Editors and the Kansas Press Association. In 2021, he was named Kansas Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Matt lives in Lawrence with his wife, Allison, and two daughters, Kate and Molly. When not covering KU sports, he enjoys spending his time playing basketball and golf, listening to music and writing, and traveling the world with friends and family.

