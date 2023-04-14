United States and Canada reach the semifinals of the Women’s Hockey World Cup





BRAMPTON, Ontario – Sarah Nurse scored at 4:26 of extra time as Canada dodged its biggest women’s ice hockey upset by beating Sweden 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the world championship on Thursday night. After scoring in regulation, Nurse took a pass from Sarah Fillier and beat goalkeeper Emma Soderberg with a high shot in 3-on-3 overtime. “Some days you feel like you don’t have it,” Nurse said. “But today wasn’t that kind of day. It just felt like it was coming. We just had faith in each other and our game plan.” Sweden forced extra time on Hilda Svensson’s goal with 9.2 seconds remaining. “That was awesome,” said nurse. “We all took a deep breath during extra time.” Previously, Aerin Frankel made 18 saves for her first shutout with the national team as the United States won against Germany 3-0 and the Czech Republic won against Finland 2-1. In the semi-finals, the Americans will meet the Czech Republic and Canada will meet Switzerland, beating Japan 5-1 in the final quarter-final. Editors’ Picks Blayre Turnbull also scored for Canada. Emerance Maschmeyer made 12 saves after Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 26 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory over the United States in group play on Monday. “This is probably one of the best teams I’ve been on to manage the highs and lows,” said Nurse. “It’s something we’ve talked about so many times. When we worked overtime, we knew we had it.” Lina Ljungblom also scored for Sweden and Soderberg stopped 51 shots. Canada is 11-0 against Sweden in the tournament. “We are getting closer,” said Swedish coach Ulf Lundberg. “We work hard. … We should be proud. Canada is a really good team and we did a really good job. The pressure was all on Canada.” Canada has won 12 titles, three more than the United States. In the United States win, Amanda Kessel and Hannah Bilka scored power play goals and Abbey Murphy made short work of each other. Sandra Abstreiter made 49 saves for Germany in the smallest loss to the Americans. “Our special teams were strong today and we got the win we needed to advance to the next round,” said US coach John Wroblewski. “The German goaltender was excellent and clearly held us back from equal strength goals, but it felt good for our team to perform well in special teams and earn the shutout.” Kessel opened the scoring with 55.3 seconds left in the first period, beating Abstreiter off a rebound. Bilka made it 2-0 with 7:21 left in the second period on a one-timer from the right circle, and Murphy tapped in her own rebound, then made it 3-0 with a short goal at 7:56 of the third. Natalie Mlynkova and Katerina Mrazova scored 49 seconds apart in the second period in the Czech Republic’s victory. Mlynkova tied it on a power play, with an assist from Mrazova, and Mrazova followed with the winner. Blanka Skodova made 41 saves. Viivi Vainikka scored for Finland in the first period and Anni Keisala made 20 saves. In the final, Rachel Enzler had two goals and an assist for Switzerland, and Lara Stadler had a goal and four assists.

