Congratulations to Diane Schler, on Friday 14e April she celebrates her 90e birthday, she is the oldest living world champion.

The former Diane Rowe, along with her 20 minutes younger twin sister Rosalind, who sadly passed away in 2015, won the women’s doubles title at the 1951 World Championships in Vienna, before reclaiming the title in London in 1954.

At the Konzerthaus in Vienna, aged 17 years and 320 days at the time; their combined ages remain to this day the youngest to ever high the WJ Pope Trophy; an achievement that is put into context when we look at Japan’s Mima Ito and Hina Hayata, who were both 18 years old when they reached the final in Budapest in 2019.

Moreover, in 1951 neither Diane nor Rosalind had a world ranking!

In addition, they faced the prodigious Romanian duo of Angelica Rozeanu and Sari Sartz in the final; To describe the English couple as outsiders was an understatement.

The late Ron Crayden recalled the match:

Could they overcome their opponents and their own emotions? Our fears were unfounded, because they played like veterans. The first two games had the audience weak with nervous excitement as the twins ran to the end. Suddenly there was a dramatic change as Ros and Di struck with the venom of enraged cobras; their opponents, Angelica Rozeanu and Sari Szasz, gave way under the pressure and the roof almost went up as the twins took a two-nil lead.

To great credit the Romanians recovered to force a decisive fifth game, 21 points and five serves before the format changed, Diane and Rosalind led 10-4 at the change of halves, it was the lead they never relinquished .

Looking back, nobody thought we had a chance in Vienna. We weren’t even placed. My main memory of that final night was the cheers of encouragement from British troops in the audience. Diana Schler.

Charles Wyndham underlined the fact in the book Table Tennis Twins published in 1967.

I can’t believe it’s true, Diane whispered to Rosalind. Is it really happening to us? The next morning at 5 am. they left for England in a large passenger plane. When they landed, they were greeted by reporters and large crowds of excited people. We really have to become world champions, said Rosalind. I’ve never seen such crowds. I can hardly believe they are here to meet us. It took several hours for the two girls to push their way through the crowd and manage to reach the door of their house where their mother was waiting for them.

A welcome from thousands of admirers, but as Charles Wyndham described, their mother’s welcome was very different, warmly British, down to earth.

Come in, she said. You must be tired. I turned on the kettle for a nice cup of tea. I expect you both could use one after being abroad for so long. For both girls, home meant rest and a good night’s sleep. The following week, however, they were back to work in the office, practicing table tennis every night.

Beyond incredible

Unbelievable but in 1954 more than unbelievable. Many play on home soil at Wembley Arena, the sisters born in Marylebone, less than half an hour away by car; in the only ever all-English women’s doubles final at a World Championships, they beat Kathy Best and Ann Haydon to clinch the title.

In addition, the day they came of age; it was their 21st birthday!

Looking back on this special day, the overwhelming feeling was that we were destined to win the title; however, we were more than aware that our British opponents were first class and not to be taken lightly. Diana Schler.

What are the chances of this idyllic doubles, Diane the left-hander and Rosalind the right-hander, becoming World Champion on the most important birthday of them all, in a location that is walking distance from where you were born, against colleagues and in defiance of a future Wimbledon champion ? Ann Haydon, later Ann Jones, won the women’s singles title at the famous tennis tournament in 1969.

Maybe find Elvis Presley alive and well and autograph Blue Suede Shoes at Gracelands?

Supreme concentration was the order of the day all day. The most memorable thing for me was the absolute relief after the last winning point. The support of the 10,000 spectators during the tournament for the English players was amazing! sighed Diane Schler.

Make no mistake; Diane and Rosalind Rowe were superstars; they were next to the very best.

They were national heroines, everyone knew the Rowe twins; every year the Eagle Sports Annual was produced it was a prized Christmas gift. There were always two pages devoted to table tennis; just as Stanley Matthews, the footballer, was revered, Stirling Moss, the racing driver, was admired, so were the Rowe twins. In fact, they were rarely referred to as the Rowe twins; they were the famous Rowe twins.

It was also an era of hope; some three months after the success at Wembley Arena, rationing in the United Kingdom came to an end. Diane and Rosalind Rowe reflected this new era of prosperity and set an example of which Victor Barna, their mentor, was very proud.

They are popular because they have great talent, fighting spirit, personality and charm. They dress neatly and behave exemplarily at the table. They never gasp or yell when they miss a shot and never play for the gallery, Victor Barna (1952).

Success in 1954, in what would overall prove to be their fourth of five consecutive World Women’s Doubles finals. After Vienna in 1951, they came second in Mumbai in 1952 (then known as Bombay), the following year in Bucharest and in 1955 in Utrecht.

A pretty incredible record, for Diane the record is even more stunning. In 1955, Rosalind retired from table tennis, married John Cornett; she later became a single-digit handicap golfer. Diane continued her table tennis career.

Coherence

Together with Ann Haydon she was runner-up in women’s doubles at the 1957 World Championships in Stockholm, semi-finalist in Tokyo in 1956 and in Dortmund in 1959.

In all World Championships from Vienna in 1951 to Dortmund in 1959, Diane achieved a podium finish; there were no World Championships in 1958, it was agreed at the 1956 Congress in Tokyo that the tournament would be held biennially from 1957.

Eight consecutive medals and one more; in 1963 in Prague she was second in partnership with Mary Shannon.

Only once in a 13-year span did Diane fail to medal in women’s doubles at a World Championship; in 1961 Beijing, partnering Jean Harrower, the duo experienced a second-round defeat at the hands of China’s Ma Kuang-Hung and Ti Chiang-Hua.

Nine Women’s Doubles World Cup medals, it’s a feat no player has ever surpassed and only one matched; between 1928 in Stockholm and 1938 in Prague, Hungarian Maria Mednyanszky won seven times while being a bronze medalist twice.

Following her retirement from international play, Diane, along with Johnny Leach, judged players for the “Boy and Girl of the Year Award” at Butlin’s Holiday Camps supported by the News of the World newspaper.

Later she became secretary and then president of the Swaythling Club International, the hunger for table tennis was undiminished.

To Diane who inspired more than one generation, happy birthday.