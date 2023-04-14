Golf goes to Redhawk Intercollegiate at Pittsburg Field Club





MILWAUKEE The Marquette University men’s golf team continues the spring season at the Redhawk Intercollegiate at Pittsburgh Field Club on April 16-18. The Marquette University men’s golf team continues the spring season at the Redhawk Intercollegiate at Pittsburgh Field Club on April 16-18. This will be MU’s final 54-hole regular season event. THE EVENT The field at the Redhawk Intercollegiate will consist of 14 teams and 75 players. Teams competing include Bowling Green, Bucknell, Dayton, Eastern Kentucky, George Washington, Loyola, Marquette Miami, Ohio, Minnesota, the state of North Dakota, Oakland, Ohio, Richmond, and Toledo. The 54-hole event begins Monday with the first round tee at 8:30 a.m. CT. The second round follows the first in the afternoon. Groups will recover for Tuesday’s final round with groups departing from Nos. 1 and 10. Start times for the final round begin at 7:45 a.m. CT. Live scoring will be available via Gulf state. THE COURSE The Pittsburgh Field Club started in 1895 as a three-hole golf course. The track was originally designed by Alexander H. Findlay and constructed by Fred Pickering. From the back tees, the course plays like a par 71 at 6,827 yards. The course has hosted major professional and amateur events. It hosted the 1937 PGA Championship, the 1953 US Open qualifier, the 1959 Western Open, and the 2003 US Amateur Championship qualifying round. THE LINE

Nos. 1-5: Tyler Laugh Nicholas Gospel, Bhoom Sima Aree , Josh Robinson , Max Lyons

INDIVIDUAL: Will Hemauer The Redhawk Intercollegiate marks the 10th tournament of the 2022-23 season for all five members of Marquette’s lineup. The Golden Eagles placed fourth in the Tiger Collegiate Invitational with a season-lowest 26-under par 838. That score is tied for the fourth-lowest 54-hole event score in program history. Evangelio heads to Pittsburg Field Club after his fifth top-10 finish of the season at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational. Evangelio tied for sixth place with a 54-hole career-low 11-under par 205. He shot a season-low single-round score of 7-under (65) in the second round. Evangelio rolled in 17 birdies with just six bogeys for the tournament. Sima-Aree also had a career best tournament with an 8-under par 208. The native of Nonthaburi, Thailand got off to a strong start to the tournament with a career-low 6-under 66 in the opening round. His nine rounds of par or better and four rounds in the ’60s are both career bests for a season. Leach finished tied for 31st at the Club at Old Hawthorne with a 2-under 214. Leach finished par or better in all three rounds, including two rounds of 1-under par (71). Leach’s 13 rounds par or better is tied for the team leader, along with Evangelio and Lyons. Lyons shot a 4-under par 68 in the opening round at Old Hawthorne. He now has eight rounds in the 60s this season to lead the team and tie a season-long personal best. Robinson finished tied for 41st with an even-par 216 last timeout. freshman Will Hemauer returns to action, competing as an individual. Hemaur last competed at the Marquette Intercollegiate on October 2 and 3. NEXT ONE: MU has a final tune-up against Loyola Maryland on Sunday, April 23 at Anne Arundel Manor for the BIG EAST Championships. Stay up to date with the Marquette men’s golf program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteMGolf) and Instagram (@MarquetteMGolf) and ‘like’ on Facebook (/MarquetteMGolf).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gomarquette.com/news/2023/4/14/mens-golf-golf-heads-to-redhawk-intercollegiate-at-pittsburg-field-club The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related