Saudi Arabia plans to create the richest cricket league in the world





After establishing its sporting footprint in Formula 1, Grand Prix and LIV Golf, Saudi Arabia is now aiming to set up the world’s richest Twenty20 tournament, an Australian news outlet reported. According to a report in The age. the Saudi Arabian government has held talks with the owners of the Indian Premier League to ensure the success of its next project. Gulf state authorities want Indian players to participate in the proposed franchise league. Currently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) bans Indian players from participating in overseas T20 competitions, but the rules may be relaxed at the insistence of the Saudi government. Cricket: Saudi Arabia is trying to set up the world’s richest cricket league https://t.co/piYd86By5b — Malcolm Conn (@malcolmconn) April 13, 2023 Talks about the competition were reportedly underway since last year, although it would also need to be endorsed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and approved by member states. ICC President Greg Barclay also confirmed Saudi Arabia’s interest in investing in cricket. “If you look at other sports they’ve been involved in, cricket is something I think would appeal to them,” he said. “Given their progress in the sport in general, cricket would work quite well for Saudi Arabia. “They are keen to invest in sport, and given their regional presence, cricket seems like a pretty obvious choice.” READ: Tornadoes storm past Sapphires and take consolation win in FairBreak 2023

