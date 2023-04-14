LetsGoDU: Denver Hockey Postseason Update: Who’s Going Where?

It’s been a few weeks since the University of Denver’s 2022-2023 hockey season came to an end after a devastating 2-0 loss to Cornell in the first round of the NCAA tournament. In that time, several members of last year’s selection have already signed professional contracts to continue their skating career elsewhere.

Kyle Mayhew

A graduate defenseman who spent five years as a Pioneer, Kyle Mayhew was the first to sign his professional contract with the Colorado Eagles this offseason. The Eagles are located in Northern Colorado and are the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, so Mayhew will be staying local at his alma mater for the next 12-18 months.

His contract is for next season, but joined them this week on a professional tryout (PTO) for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season. The Eagles secured a spot in the playoffs, but before he could play a game with the AHL team, he was sent to the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL, where he recorded a goal and an assist in four games. The Grizzlies have two regular season games left for a possible playoff run.

Mayhew just completed his fifth season at DU and has been a member of the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team each season and an NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete. He finished his collegiate career with 35 points (6 goals and 29 assists), a plus-51 rating, 80 penalty minutes and 135 blocked shots. He was part of the 2021-22 national championship team and was an alternate captain for the 2022-23 season.

Justin Lee

The 2022-2023 senior captain Justin Lee was another player to turn pro this off-season. Lee, who was an alternate captain for the national title run last season, signed with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, for the 2023-24 season. He will finish the 2022–23 season with the Penguins on an amateur tryout (ATO).

Lee was a member of the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team during his last two seasons at DU. He played 133 games in Denver and finished with 15 goals, 26 assists, 41 points, 117 penalty minutes, 134 blocked shots and a plus-49 rating in his college career.

Casey Dornbach

Casey Dornbach is the third player to turn pro so far. Dornbach moved from Havard as a graduate for this season and signed a contract for the 2023-24 season with the Iowa Wild, the AHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild. As a pioneer. he played in all 40 games with a total of 13 goals and 21 assists.

The previous Harvard captain played more than 95 games with the Crimson as he played his 100th and 125th games here in Denver. Throughout his collegiate career, he was almost a point-per-game player, recording 124 points in 138 games.

He also earned Ivy League and ECAC Rookie of the Year Awards in the 2018-19 season. During his final season at Harvard, he was a finalist for both the Harvard Athletics Top Male Scholar-Athlete and the ECAC Student-Athlete of the Year

Magnus Krona

Magnus Chrona was the fourth senior to sign his professional contract. Chrona was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, but his rights were traded to the San Jose Sharks in 2021 and he signed his entry-level contract with the Bay Area squad earlier this week.

The senior goaltender started 32 games for the Pios this season, posting a 22-9-0 record, 2.19 goals against average, .916 save percentage and four shutouts. This season, he was awarded NCHC Goaltender of the Year for the second season in a row and received the NCHC Three Stars Award.

Chrona made his 100th career start earlier this season against Miami(OH), starting in 113 of his 114 games with DU. He was also the starting goaltender in all four career season openers. He was also a member of the Academic All-Conference Team and was recognized as an NCHC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete in each of his four campaigns. Chrona was an All-NCHC honorable mention in 2021-22 and was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team in 2019-20.

We are very grateful to our players, especially our seniors, for all they have given to our program, adding to the legacy of the pioneers, head coach David Carle told Cornell after the season loss.

Carter Mazur

The third player and first early exit to turn pro was sophomore forward Carter Mazur. Mazur was drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2021 and signed his three-year ELC starting in the 2023-24 season. The Michigan native will now be just an hour away from his hometown of Jackson, Michigan. For the remainder of this season, he will report to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins for an amateur tryout.

An alternate captain as a sophomore in 2022-23, Mazur finished his collegiate career with 36 goals, 39 assists and 75 points, not missing a game in the two seasons with the Crimson and Gold. With this contract, he forgoes his last two years as a university and will not be returning to play under the lights of Magness Arena.

Mazur led the team and finished tied for fifth in the nation in goals scored last season, with 22 marks while playing in all 40 matches. Mazur was also awarded as a member of the NCHC All-Conference Second team after his sophomore season.

He was named Rookie of the Month in November 2021, December 2021 and March/April 2022 during his freshman season last year, as well as Rookie of the Year. He also was a member of the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team last season.

Mike Benning

Junior defenseman Mike Benning signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers becoming the second Pioneer to leave Magness Arena early. Benning’s father also had a career with the Panthers from 1993-1995, so some family history comes with this signing.

Benning finishes his collegiate career ranked eighth among all defensemen in school history with 31 goals. He also added 52 assists for 83 points in 101 career games. He recorded his 50th career point with a goal on October 8 against Maine and appeared in his 100th career game at home on March 11 against Miami in Game 2 of the NCHC Quarterfinal. He also recorded 10 multi-goal games during the 2022-2023 season.

Benning was a three-time member of the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team. He was named NCHC Player of the Month twice this season, in both December and February. He was also named a 2022-23 All-American (Second Team) and a Denver Hobey Baker Award nominee.

Transfer portal update

Three Pios have decided to leave Denver after this season.

Freshman Tyler Haskins had one assist and two shots in 13 games this season and transferred to Minnesota State. The Mavericks just named Luke Strand their head coach after Mike Hastings left for Wisconsin.

Sophomore Owen Ozar also decided to transfer to another CCHA school, Bowling Green State University. During his career with the Pios, Ozar scored one goal and six assists, while also being part of the national championship-winning team last season and a member of the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team for the 2021-22 season.

Brett Edwards also recently entered the portal after playing four seasons with the Pios and decided to use his final year of eligibility elsewhere. He ends his Denver career with 16 points (7g/9a) and 84 shots. He also made the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team three times during his career at DU and was also part of the 2022 National Championship team.

