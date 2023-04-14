Five stories to watch as the college football transfer portal opens, from QBs to G5 risers

You haven’t heard much about the transfer portal in college football in the past three months. That’s going to change.

The windows work. As the first 45-day transfer window ended on January 18, more than 1,500 FBS scholarship players had entered the transfer portal in this 2022-23 cycle. Since then, fewer than 100 players have signed up as graduate transfers. Transfer recruiting cooled significantly in the spring, just as coaches had hoped. But for the next 15 days, starting Saturday, college football players will be able to move freely around the country again.

Jordan Addison leaving Pitt for USC drew all the attention during last year’s portal deadline in May, and rightfully so, but many other programs had pick-ups after spring that made all the difference. Charlie Jones caught 110 passes and became an All-American thanks to his move from Iowa to Purdue. TCU found an All-Big 12 cornerback in Louisiana-Monroes Josh Newton. Oregon developed Minnesota and transitioned Bucky Irving to the Pac-12’s third leading rusher. Florida State solidified its offensive line by adding starters DMitri Emmanuel and Jazston Turnetine.

Who benefits this time? Here are five things to watch out for when the portal reopens for another wave of transfers from April 15-30.

Who needs a quarterback?

Billy Napier came out and stated the obvious after his team’s spring game on Thursday night: Florida is looking for a new quarterback.

That process is ongoing to some extent, Napier told reporters. I think we’ll know more soon. That’s what I would say in that regard. But yes, we expect to add a player to our team at that position.

The Gators brought in veteran starter Graham Mertz from Wisconsin to compete with Jack Miller III, a former Ohio State transfer. Is that enough for the Gators to be successful this season? It’s worth noting that Napier didn’t specifically say he expects a transfer. Maybe he has something else in mind. But we’d find out pretty soon if the second-year coach and his staff are still looking for their real QB1.

Maroon is another one to watch during this cycle. New coach Hugh Freeze has two quarterbacks with starting experience in his room in Robby Ashford and TJ Finley (both former transfers!)

The QB market coming in on Saturday can be described as a small crop. As per our count, there are still 21 FBS scholarship QBs available in the portal. Oregon State transfer Chance Nolan has started 20 games in his career, including the Beavers’ first five games in 2022, before a concussion and neck strain forced him to miss the remainder of the season. He entered the portal in December and remains unsigned. Top of the rest are Old Dominions Hayden Wolff (22 career starts), Appalachian States Brady McBride (15), and NC States Ben Finley (two).

The overriding question mark here: Will QBs in spring leagues decide that now is the time to leave? Georgias Brock Vandagriff is an example. If he’s unsure about earning Carson Beck’s starting job this fall, it may be time to consider his options. Georgia wouldn’t want to lose him, of course, but Kirby Smart and his staff certainly anticipated this opportunity coming into the spring. There are several other third-year QBs in the Vandagriffs 2021 class (Oregons Ty Thompson, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, Notre Dames Tyler Buchner, USC’s Miller Moss) who may be looking at backup this fall if they stay put. That’s not to say any or all quarterbacks will turn to the portal, but this reopening of the window will make players think critically about where they stand.

Young gems entered the market

Texas lost three freshmen from the class of 2022 this week as receiver Brenen Thompson and linebackers Derrick Brown and Trevell Johnson announced their intention to transfer. They didn’t contribute much last season. Thompson caught one pass while Brown and Johnson wore red shirts. Why mention them here? Because those decisions are, in a way, an interesting sign of the times.

Texas brought in a pair of touted wideouts this spring with Adonai Mitchell, a transfer from Georgia, and early entrants Johntay Cook II and DeAndre Moore Jr. Jordan Whittington came back for another year. Isaiah Neyor returns from injury. If you’re Thompson, you’ll see the writing on the wall before you’ve even completed your first year on campus. Four-star signers like him want to play early and often and don’t tend to wait. The linebackers could see it too, as newly signed freshmen came in this spring and shined. Young players can fall behind so quickly these days.

We’ve already seen many freshmen, including a slew of former top-100 recruits, transfer during this portal cycle, and more will cross over when the window reopens. In many cases, it will be players who didn’t get the playing time they hoped for in Year 1 and won’t see it coming in 2023. But everyone looks at different circumstances.

For example, Texas A&M loses offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff, who earned SEC All-Freshman honors last season after filling in and starting nine games at center as the Aggies lost Bryce Foster to a season-ending injury. Wykoff is eager to start and has taped enough to take his chances elsewhere.

Last spring, Georgia tackle Amarius Mims put his name on the portal. It was a big deal. The true five-star freshman saw no path to immediate game time after his first year on campus and wanted to go. Florida State looked close to landing him, but Georgia convinced Mims to pull out of the portal and stay. He started in both College Football Playoff games for the Bulldogs and should take their No. 1 right tackle this year.

We saw this all the time, whether the names come in or not. These underclassmen can get nervous and restless when not playing. Some really talented but inexperienced players will hit the market in the coming weeks.

Quality Group of 5 starters on the move

The state of San Diego released its post-spring depth map on Thursday. Team captain Patrick McMorris was not among them.

McMorris, a first-team All-Mountain West selection in both of his seasons as a starting safety, plans to enter the portal on Saturday. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that he will likely land in Cal, where his brother is employed. McMorris certainly won’t be the only full conference caliber player looking to make the G5-to-P5 leap this spring.

Houston guard CamRon Johnson, a 2022 first-team All-AAC selection, is already in the portal as a graded transfer and has quite a few Power 5 offers. North Texas tight VarKeyes Gumms is another good one to keep an eye on. He was a first-team All-CUSA selection and a second-team Freshman All-American for the Mean Green after finishing 15th on the FBS tight in receiving yards (458) as a freshman with a red shirt, and he plans to enter the portal this weekend.

Georgia Southern lost two starting defensive backs, Anthony Wilson and Tyler Bride, to the gantry earlier this week. Utah State linebacker AJ Vongphachanh and pass rusher Byron Vaughns are also already in and likely to advance. Many of these transactions took place in December and January, and they will continue to happen.

These aforementioned players may not be household names, but if the Power 5 engineering staff thinks they could be plug-and-play starters this fall, they’ll be quick to join. Post-spring recruitment through portals is primarily needs-based. Coaches looking for solutions to their scheduling problems covet proven experience.

Prepare for runoffs

The inconvenient truth about a post-spring transfer window is that many of the names popping up in the portal are backups who were encouraged to move on.

The coaching staff hold final meetings with their players at the end of spring to review their progress before the summer break. If a backup doesn’t develop or contribute, they’ll likely be told the truth that they won’t be playing much of a role in the future and it’s probably time to move on if they’re determined to play.

In most cases, the goal is to get back to the 85-man limit. The NCAA has waived the usual initial counter-rules and gives coaches the freedom to replace any player they lose with another. In many ways, this is a must for modern timesheet management. But this change will inevitably result in underperforming players being pushed out to make way for newcomers, which will certainly affect the quality of talent available after the spring.

The Mondays after the Spring Games should bring plenty of portal entries in the coming weeks. The open transfer window speeds up those conversations and decisions on both sides. These players don’t have much time to make visits and figure out where they’re going, so they need to get in as soon as possible. There are seven FBS programs, including Oregon, Maryland, and Rutgers, that don’t play spring games until April 29, which sounds like a benefit in theory. It will be interesting to see how their departing players deal with this deadline.

Third time is not the charm

Another rule change to keep in mind: The NCAA is trying to make it harder for players to transfer twice.

The one-time transfer exception was passed in 2021 to allow players to transfer once for any reason and be immediately eligible for their new school. It was not intended to allow unlimited transfers, but players who transfer multiple times could apply for an exemption to be able to play right away.

In January, the DI Council updated its guidelines for approving waivers for underclasses transitioning for the second time. A lack of playing time or a coach change is not good enough. Players now require a documented injury, illness or mental illness or other exigent circumstances (such as physical or sexual assault) to immediately qualify for their next school.

This will certainly change the spring transfer market. If a player who was previously transferred wants to re-enter the portal this fall and play elsewhere, it is best to do so as a gradual transfer. See if these undergrads who transfer twice are actually willing to serve out a year’s residency or if they’d rather take their shot at a junior college. For coaches, however, the rule change provides a vague sense of security. Players who have transitioned into their program and not graduated are much less likely to leave in the coming weeks.

The only players they need to worry about? Everyone else.

(Photo by Billy Napier: James Gilbert/Getty Images)