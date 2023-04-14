College hockey is growing in South | Club Sports





Let’s face it: college hockey is growing in the South, and Clemson is ready to answer the rise in popularity. The Clemson club ice hockey team competed with 22 other southern schools in the College Hockey South Division II conference last season. Some of the more prominent names in this southern hockey group include South Carolina, Georgia, and Tampa. In fact, Clemson and the aforementioned programs were just four of a total of 13 CHS teams that advanced to the AAU National Championship in March. The CHS conference provided nearly 41% of the total number of teams participating in the tournament. As the sport grows and more and more people see the benefits of playing here, the league gets better and better, Clemson’s assistant captain Thomas Samuelsen told The Tiger. While in West Chester, Pennsylvania, for Nationals, No. 31 Clemson beat No. 15 Penn State Harrisburg and No. 23 Fredonia State for a 2-1-0 record. No. 10 South Carolina left with a 2-0-1 record, but neither team advanced from pool play. No. 16 Georgia went 3-0-0 in pool play by defeating the No. 1 St. Bonaventure Bonnies and advanced to the quarterfinals, where they lost to No. 3 Tampa. The Spartans advanced to the semi-finals, but were eliminated by the upcoming national champion, Binghamton. In the regular season, Tampa had an impressive 26-0-0 record and won the College Hockey South Championship against Alabama in February. Despite being sent home by Binghamton before the Finals, the Spartans’ own Jack Manware was the highest scoring player in the AAU tournament with 11 points in just five games. However, talent is only one of the factors contributing to the expansion of southern hockey. In 2019, the University of Georgia announced its plans to open a $130 million arena that will be home to the Bulldogs hockey team and a future ECHL minor league franchise. According to the Red and Black, the arena will be a8,500 seatsand will be within walking distance of the University of Georgia campus in Athens. According to his Twitter, head coach and general manager John Camp has announced that the arena is expected to be ready in February 2024. The Bulldogs currently play at the 2,000 capacity Akins Ford Arena at the Classic Center in Athens, Georgia. If a significant capacity expansion and new stadium aren’t proof enough that Southern University’s hockey fanbases are growing, here’s some more: In February, the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State ACHA club hockey teams held a stadium series-style outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium, an event they dubbed the Frozen Finley. There were more than 25,000 in attendance. As for Clemson’s hockey team, the Tigers hope Clemson fans are ready to keep up.

