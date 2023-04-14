Cricket hits you hard: Sehwag pounds Gill after GT’s close shave | Cricket





Shubman Gill had 17 from 9 balls in the power play as his opening partner Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed for a quickfire 30 from 19. Gill’s strike rate of nearly 200 was the highest he would achieve in the IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings despite batting to the last left from Gujarat Titans’ pursuit. Bowled clean while trying to make a desperate attempt to cross the line against Sam Curran on the second ball of the last over, GT still needed 6 runs to win. Had it not been for a Rahul Tewatia round on a short, fine stage then, in the words of GT captain Hardik Pandya, it would have been a ‘bitter pill’ for the defending champions. Virender Sehwag and Shubman Gill This was the problem with Gill’s batting in white ball cricket, especially in T20s. Despite all the dizzying shots he has to offer and the charming starts he makes more often than not, his terminal speed is terrible and worst of all, he tends to slow down a lot in the middle overs which slows the progress of the game. team harms. . Former India opener Virender Sehwag pointed to Gill’s success rate after the power play and said he shouldn’t think about reaching personal milestones and instead start treating the game according to the situation. Also read | ‘Ghar baithe kya karu’: Indian star becomes net bowler and wins match for GT “He scored 67 off 49 balls but when did he hit his fifty? He hit his fifty off maybe 41-42 balls so in 7-8 balls he’s got another 17 runs. The acceleration came there after he hit his fifty If even that hadn’t happened GT might have chased 17 instead of 7 in the last over,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz. Sehwag is perfect. Even the numbers suggest that. Gill was 35 off 22 balls at one stage, but he took 18 more deliveries to reach his fifty with less than run-a-ball. “You can’t think, let me score a fifty and we’ll win the game anyway. This is cricket. The moment you think about your own performance (instead of the team), cricket hits you hard. That could be.” “I don’t think so. If he had shown the same intention and played at a strike rate of almost 200 when he was almost 50, he could have reached his milestone much earlier and saved more deliveries for his team,” added Sehwag please. Gill also agreed that he should have ended the game by staying there to the end. “It got slower with the old ball. So we had to get off to a good start in the power play. We lost a bit of momentum when Hardik bhai got out. It wasn’t a big score but it was important to rotate the attack and not have scoops ‘, he said. The disappointment in captain Hardik Pandya’s words in the post match presentation was also evident. “To be quite honest I wouldn’t appreciate it if the game went that deep. There was certainly a lot for us to learn from this game… It would have been a hard pill to swallow if the game had the went the other way. I would like to finish the game earlier, I’m not a big fan of doing the last one over,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.



