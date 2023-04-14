Penn State Football: Second Portal Opening Soon





April 15 can be one of the most stressful days of the year, courtesy of the IRS. Penn State football will most likely experience a very different kind of stress, thanks to the second opening of the transfer portal. During the last 15 days of April, players can choose to change colleges without having to transfer. While many schools have or will be playing their spring games, the next two weeks will be quite active. So buckle up folks, it’s going to be a wild and crazy ride! With Penn State football at or perhaps even above the 85 scholarship limit, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a few current Nittany Lions leave the friendly confines of Happy Valley. One particular position group that may have a few deviations is the tight end space. Wish list of transfer targets W. R. Jaelen Gill – Boston College I’m always looking for a way to keep it with Ohio State and I can’t think of a better way to do that than to have one of their former players score against those who just entered the portal a day ago. The 6’1″, 185-pound Gill played for the Buckeyes in 2018 and 2019 before transferring to Boston College. His career stats are 87 catches for 1154 yards but only three touchdowns. He was also a solid contributor to special teams, averaging 21 yards per kickoff return, good enough for 5th in the ACC. Maybe scoring against the Buckeyes is a stretch, but pulling in a few grabs would be perfectly plausible. CB Demorie Tate – State of Florida It is rare to pick up former 5 star recruits in the portal. Whoever signs the 6’1″ 190-pound Tate will do just that. Coming out of high school as the 35th ranked player in the nation, Tate had injuries and a number of eligibility issues. There has recently been a small two-way pipeline between Florida State and Penn State. Two years ago, FSU CB AJ Lytton left for Happy Valley. While that move didn’t really work out (he switched a year later), these moves are never certain. Last year it was the Nittany Lion’s RB Caziah Holmes who made his way to Tallahassee. This year, with Malik McClain already committing to PSU from FSU, another potential move gets a little easier. If you have a former teammate transferring with you, you can work through potential issues. This could be one of those low-risk, high-return investments. If he develops the skills many believe he has, Penn State will hit a home run. If it doesn’t work out, he just moves on, just like Lytton did. While there are far more questions than answers at this point, there is one thing you can be sure of. The next two weeks will be a rollercoaster ride of moves. So sit back and enjoy folks. The fun has just begun.

